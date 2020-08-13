Netflix’s ‘The Devil All the Time’ Trailer Sees Tom Holland Facing Off Against Robert Pattinson

Netflix has released the trailer for The Devil All the Time, starring Tom Holland as a young man surrounded by a cast of unsavory characters eking out an existence in rural, post-World War II Ohio through the ’60s. The Devil All the Time marks Holland’s first live-action role since 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home and sees the actor going in a very different direction from his work in the MCU.

Directed by Antonio Campos (Simon Killer), The Devil All the Time follows Arvin Russell (Holland), a young man who loses both his parents (Bill Skarsgård and Haley Bennett) to various upsetting circumstances as a young boy. Alone in the world, Arvin discovers he’s surrounded by a variety of nefarious folks — a shady preacher (Robert Pattinson), a treacherous couple (Riley Keough and Jason Clarke), a crooked sheriff (Sebastian Stan) — as he comes of age at the same time the 20th century evolves into a radical and uncertain place. Campos adapted The Devil All the Time with his brother, Paulo Campos from Donald Ray Pollock‘s 2011 novel of the same name. Additional cast includes Mia Wasikowska, Eliza Scanlen, and Harry Melling.

This movie looks tremendously intense but also kind of delicious? Pattinson is absolutely chewing the scenery as a devilish preacher, and I can’t wait to see him square off against Holland. While most people might associate these two performers with their franchise roles, they’ve done their best work in smaller-scale dramas, and I’m happy to see them continue to make these kinds of films.

The entire cast is also just phenomenal, and Campos is coming off of directing the unsettling 2016 film Christine as well as the first few episodes of both seasons of the USA series The Sinner.

Check out the first Devil All the Time trailer below. The film will be released on September 16th on Netflix. For more upcoming Netflix movies, check out our complete release date calendar.

