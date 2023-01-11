Collider can exclusively present a new clip for The Devil Conspiracy, an upcoming sci-fi horror from director Nathan Frankowski and writer Ed Alan. The movie is set in a future where it’s possible to clone every historical figure with only a tiny sample of DNA, which leads to an arms race for the control of Jesus Christ.

In The Devil Conspiracy, a group of powerful Satanists gets their hands on the Shroud of Turing, the sacred piece of cloth that supposedly covered Jesus Christ in his burial. By extracting the DNA from the tissue, they decide to give birth to a new Jesus Christ, the ultimate offering to Lucifer that would grant the forces of Hell the power to win the holy war against God.

The exclusive clip introduces us to Laura (Alice Orr-Ewing), the woman chosen to give birth to the new Messiah. In the clip, Laura is put inside a glass cage by Liz (Eveline Hall), one of the leaders of the Satanists. Liz tells Laura that together they will bring a new and improved Jesus to Earth as part of their evil plan to spread darkness over all nations.

While the exclusive clip sets the tone for the movie, it doesn’t even scratch the surface of The Devil Conspiracy’s insane story. It doesn’t only involve cloning and Satanists, which would already be wacky. It also involves God sending Archangel Michael (Peter Mensah) back to Earth to fight the Satanists. However, the angel doesn’t come in the flesh. Instead, he possesses the dead body of Father Marconi (Joe Doyle), a priest killed by the Satanists. That makes The Devil Conspiracy a sci-fi horror action movie that deals with possession, cloning, Satan’s son, and fistfights. And we just have to watch it!

When Is The Devil Conspiracy Coming to Theaters?

The Devil Conspiracy cast also includes Joe Anderson (Across The Universe), James Faulkner (Atomic Blonde), Peter Mensah (The Incredible Hulk), and Brian Caspe (Jojo Rabbit). The Devil Conspiracy comes to theaters on Friday, January 13. Check out the exclusive clip and the movie’s synopsis below.