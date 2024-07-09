The Big Picture The original stars of The Devil Wears Prada are in negotiations to return for the sequel.

The sequel is expected to focus on Miranda Priestly saving her career amidst a changing industry.

No release date has been announced for The Devil Wears Prada 2.

It was recently announced that a sequel to The Devil Wears Prada is in the works at Disney, and just a day later, it has now been confirmed that most of the original cast is heading back to the cutthroat world of luxury fashion. The four stars of the first film, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, are in negotiations to return for the next installment, according to Entertainment Weekly. The director of the original film, David Frankel, is also slated to helm the sequel.

It isn't surprising that this quartet of stars would be returning for a second film; rumors of a second film involving the original cast have been circulating for years, and now it appears that this is finally coming to fruition. While the first film saw advertising executive Andrea (Hathaway) and senior assistant Emily (Blunt) go toe-to-toe with Miranda Priestly (Streep), the ruthless, cunning editor-in-chief of the fashion magazine Runway, there are indications that the sequel will step in a slightly different direction. The Devil Wears Prada 2 will reportedly focus on Priestly as she attempts to save her career amid a slumping print magazine business, while at the same time facing off against Emily, who is now a high-ranking executive at an advertising group.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will come from a screenplay by Aline Brosh McKenna, who is slated to return after penning the script for the original 2006 film. Producer Wendy Finerman is also slated to return. The original screenplay was adapted from the 2003 novel of the same name by Lauren Weisberger, though it is unclear if she will have involvement in the sequel. Disney, which now owns the original film's distribution company, 20th Century, has unsurprisingly remained tight-lipped on most details.

Hathaway, Blunt, and Streep Have Previously Reunited

The original three stars of the first film have seemingly been eager to reunite onscreen. The three recently gathered onstage at the SAG Awards this past February, reigniting rumors that a sequel was finally getting off the ground after years. Hathaway has also spoken about a sequel in prior years, stating that while nothing was set in stone, she would be open to the idea of The Devil Wears Prada 2.

It may not be too long until more details come out about the sequel, either; Notably, the announcement of The Devil Wears Prada 2 is occurring just weeks before Disney's D23 Expo, where new information on the studio's projects is typically shared. While The Devil Wears Prada 2 is still extremely fresh, it wouldn't be totally surprising if at least a smidge of new details were discovered about the next installment of the fashion film follow-up.

No release window for The Devil Wears Prada 2 has been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for more information. The original film is streaming now on Hulu.

The Devil Wears Prada Andy (Anne Hathaway) is a recent college graduate with big dreams. Upon landing a job at prestigious Runway magazine, she finds herself the assistant to diabolical editor Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep). Andy questions her ability to survive her grim tour as Miranda's whipping girl without getting scorched. Release Date June 30, 2006 Director David Frankel Cast Meryl Streep , Anne Hathaway , Emily Blunt , Stanley Tucci , Simon Baker , Adrian Grenier Runtime 109 minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Aline Brosh McKenna , Lauren Weisberger Studio 20th Century Fox Expand

