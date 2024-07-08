The Big Picture Disney is developing a sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, with writer Aline Brosh McKenna in talks to return.

It's unclear if Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, or Stanley Tucci will reprise their roles.

No release date is set for The Devil Wears Prada 2, but a Broadway musical adaptation of the first movie is coming soon.

"Alright everybody, gird your loins," because a sequel to The Devil Wears Prada is officially in development! Puck has reported that Disney is now working on a follow-up to the 2006 classic, which saw Anne Hathaway star as an ambitious executive assistant to a deliciously evil fashion magazine editor, played to perfection by Meryl Streep in one of her most iconic roles. The long-overdue sequel's announcement also comes alongside news that Aline Brosh McKenna (the writer behind the first Devil Wears Prada film as well as Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Cruella) is also in talks to pen the follow-up.

It has not currently been confirmed whether Anne Hathaway or Meryl Streep will be returning for The Devil Wears Prada 2, but it would be fairly unusual if they didn't. It's also more than possible that other possible returning faces may include Emily Blunt as sassy receptionist Emily and Stanley Tucci as charismatic fashion authority Nigel. Also no word on whether filmmaker David Frankel will be returning to the director's chair for the anticipated follow-up.

Disney has provided no further comment or details on the upcoming Devil Wears Prada sequel. That being said, the announcement comes just a month before the Walt Disney Company's biennial D23 Expo, which is commonly used to announce the latest projects that Disney's vast collection of studios are working on. It's quite possible that more details for The Devil Wears Prada 2, such as early casting announcements, will be shared at the event later this August.

What Is 'The Devil Wears Prada' Story So Far?

Image via 20th Century Studios

The first The Devil Wears Prada film primarily follows Andy Sachs (Hathaway), who is fresh out of grad school and ready to start her career. She finds an unlikely jumping-off point when she starts working as an executive assistant at a reputable fashion magazine called "Runway". She becomes the underling of the infamously controlling and authoritative Miranda Priestly (Streep), who rules the magazine as its editor-in-chief with an iron fist. The unique work experience starts as pure hell for Andy, but the more she works with Miranda, the more she suspects that her boss isn't quite the monster that she appears to be.

Plot details for the sequel are still under wraps, and it's not currently clear if the movie will be a direct adaptation of the book's sequel, Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil's Return. That said, if you happen to be in New York anytime soon, you won't have to wait too long for more Devil Wears Prada. A Broadway musical adaptation of the beloved story is arriving on the stage soon, with new music by Elton John and Shaina Taub set to breathe new life into the story of Andy Sachs.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 does not currently have a release date, but the original The Devil Wears Prada is currently streaming on Max.

The Devil Wears Prada Andy (Anne Hathaway) is a recent college graduate with big dreams. Upon landing a job at prestigious Runway magazine, she finds herself the assistant to diabolical editor Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep). Andy questions her ability to survive her grim tour as Miranda's whipping girl without getting scorched. Release Date June 30, 2006 Director David Frankel Cast Meryl Streep , Anne Hathaway , Emily Blunt , Stanley Tucci , Simon Baker , Adrian Grenier Runtime 109 minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Aline Brosh McKenna , Lauren Weisberger Studio 20th Century Fox Expand

