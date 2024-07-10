The Big Picture Meryl Streep is officially returning as Miranda Priestly for The Devil Wears Prada sequel.

Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, & Stanley Tucci are expected to reprise their roles in the follow-up.

Director David Frankel will helm The Devil Wears Prada 2, but no release date has been set.

It's time to look out the cerulean sweaters. In a thrilling update for fans of The Devil Wears Prada, Meryl Streep has officially announced her return as the formidable Miranda Priestly. In a recent Instagram post, Streep shared a photo of her iconic character with the caption, "Miranda will return," confirming her involvement in the highly anticipated sequel. The news comes hot on the heels of Disney’s announcement that a follow-up to the 2006 hit film is in the works. Earlier, EW had reported that negotiations are underway for the return of the film's original stars. Alongside Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci are expected to reprise their roles, bringing the beloved quartet back to the cutthroat world of high fashion. The original film's director, David Frankel, is also set to helm the sequel.

Aline Brosh McKenna, who penned the original screenplay, returns to write the sequel. Producer Wendy Finerman is also on board once again. While the first film was adapted from Lauren Weisberger's 2003 novel, it remains unclear if Weisberger will have any involvement in the new project. As of now, Disney, which owns the film's distribution company 20th Century, has kept further details under wraps.

What Will The Sequel to 'The Devil Wears Prada' Be About?

Rumours of a sequel involving the original cast have circulated for years, and it appears that these speculations are finally becoming reality. The new film is expected to shift focus slightly from its predecessor. While the first movie centered on Andrea (Hathaway) and Emily (Blunt) navigating the demanding world of Miranda Priestly (Streep), the sequel will reportedly spotlight Priestly's efforts to save her career amid the challenges facing the print magazine industry. Emily, now a high-ranking executive at an advertising group, is poised to be Priestly's formidable adversary.

Streep, Hathaway, and Blunt recently shared the stage at the SAG Awards in February, reigniting rumours about the sequel, while Hathaway has expressed interest in returning for a second film, fuelling excitement among the fanbase. With the announcement of The Devil Wears Prada 2 arriving just weeks before Disney’s D23 Expo, fans can hope for more details soon. The event often serves as a platform for major updates on Disney’s upcoming projects, making it a prime opportunity for new information about the sequel.

No release date has been announced yet for The Devil Wears Prada 2. Stay tuned to Collider for the latest updates. In the meantime, fans can rewatch the original film, which is currently streaming on Hulu.

The Devil Wears Prada Andy (Anne Hathaway) is a recent college graduate with big dreams. Upon landing a job at prestigious Runway magazine, she finds herself the assistant to diabolical editor Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep). Andy questions her ability to survive her grim tour as Miranda's whipping girl without getting scorched. Release Date June 30, 2006 Director David Frankel Cast Meryl Streep , Anne Hathaway , Emily Blunt , Stanley Tucci , Simon Baker , Adrian Grenier Runtime 109 minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Aline Brosh McKenna , Lauren Weisberger Studio 20th Century Fox Tagline Meet Andy Sachs. A million girls would kill to have her job. She's not one of them. Expand

