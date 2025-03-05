Last summer, Disney officially confirmed that the high-fashion dramedy, The Devil Wears Prada, would be getting a sequel. It's been confirmed that Miranda Priestly herself, Meryl Streep, will be returning for the sequel. As for the rest of the cast, it's unclear if Anne Hathaway (The Princess Diaries) will be returning as Andy, but there have been rumblings with other cast members. Talking with Collider's Steve Weintraub for The Electric State, Stanley Tucci gave a coy update about the sequel. When asked about filming, Tucci replied, "I cannot answer that question on the grounds that it will incriminate so many people." He followed up the coy reply with: "No, look, we're planning on doing it. When and if it comes to fruition, I'll be thrilled. That's all I can say. I'm sorry."

Tucci has previously confirmed conversations with his Devil Wears Prada co-star Emily Blunt (who also happens to be his sister-in-law). Blunt told People Magazine an equally coy answer, "What sequel? Oh my god, I can’t tell you anything! I just wanna get some good eye makeup going again. I’ve gotta get a stomach flu and some eye makeup in there. I’m hoping for that!" Blunt played Emily, Miranda Priestly's other receptionist, opposite Hathway's Andy. The roles were springboards for both Blunt and Hathaway's careers. Hathaway previously had success with films such as The Princess Diaries and Ella Enchanted, with The Devil Wears Prada giving her career an even bigger boost. For Blunt, the dramedy was a breakout role. Blunt would go on to star in movies such as Dan in Real Life, Into the Woods, and A Quiet Place.

What Will 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Be About?