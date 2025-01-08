I know it's impossible to contemplate Keanu Reeves ever fully going to the dark side, but that concept comes up an awful lot in his career. Films like Constantine, the John Wick franchise, and even the recent Sonic the Hedgehog 3 all had his characters' souls torn between the angel and the devil on each shoulder, with notable dramatic tension drawn from the difficulty of that choice. While nobody would call this film among his finest works, no film has had more fun interrogating Keanu's soul than The Devil's Advocate, a slice of '90s studio pulp that's somehow both wilder and more serious-minded than its infamous reputation would lead you to believe.

What Is 'The Devil's Advocate' About?

Image via Warner Bros.

Kevin Lomax (Reeves) is a damn good lawyer, but he's also a pretty scummy one. An expert at picking a jury that will go his way and with no moral compunctions about defending guilty clients, Lomax is looking to ravenously move up the legal ladder. He gets his shot at the big leagues after getting an offer to join the big city firm of John Milton (Al Pacino), a king shark who will do everything he can to convince Lomax that any sacrifice is worth it for success. Lomax thinks he knows exactly what he wants and how badly he wants it, but he isn't prepared for how much collateral damage will come down upon him and his increasingly-suspicious wife, Mary Ann (Charlize Theron). In spite of its bloated runtime, the film still has a breakneck pace and a thirst for the bombastic that leaves it an unexpected concoction of a John Grisham novel with Twilight Zone logic and Joel Schumacher production design.

'The Devil's Advocate' Flies High on Its Own Supply