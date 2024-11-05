One lucky horror story will be getting the opportunity to be shown on the big screen before becoming a part of Shudder's streaming catalog. According to Variety, The Devil's Bath will premiere in select locations over the course of this month, giving audiences the opportunity to dive deep into the world of the horror title before being able to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes. New Jersey, Texas, Virginia, New York City and Los Angeles will be some of the locations that will host the limited screenings for The Devil's Bath.

The premise of The Devil's Bath follows Agnes (Anja Plaschg), a religious woman who gets married in 1750. But what will be shown on the screen won't be a love story. The protagonist of the movie will quickly feel trapped under the unreasonably demanding obligations of her new life, leading Agnes to commit explosive acts of violence as an emotional outlet. Taking into account how Shudder has become famous by releasing titles such as You'll Never Find Me, it would've been easy to guess that Agnes' marriage was always going to establish a horrifying twist to the situation.

Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala are the filmmakers behind The Devil's Bath. The directors will be attending the Alamo Drafthouse screenings for their title which are supposed to take place in Los Angeles and New York City, taking their time to answer questions from the audience after they get to experience The Devil's Bath for the first time. Before finding themselves involved with Agnes and the fateful consequences of her marriage, Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala worked on projects such as The Lodge. The horror story followed Grace Marshall (Riley Keough) after years of living in a cult. The narrative of The Devil's Bath will be very different from what the directors have worked on before, but it will still keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

What's New in Shudder?

While The Devil's Bath takes Agnes' journey to the big screen, Shudder will continue to deliver the best horror stories in the world through their streaming platform. V/H/S Beyond recently brought a few surprises for the public. The acclaimed anthology series returned with an installment that featured the directorial debut of Kate Siegel. And Azrael will depict Samara Weaving trying to get away from a dangerous cult. The movie was also screened in theaters for a limited time, but both Azrael and The Devil's Bath will continue their legacy as part of Shudder's catalog.

The Devil's Bath is receiving a limited theatrical release this month. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.