Horror lurks in the woods of 19th-century Austria in the new trailer for The Devil's Bath. The film, which purports to be based on true events, is a journey into European folk horror from directors Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala. The Devil's Bath will be drawn for Shudder on June 28.

In the new trailer, a young woman named Agnes is married off to a man she barely knows, and comes to live with him in a rustic cabin. She soon has difficulty with the pressures of life married to a rural fisherman, especially with her new mother-in-law judging her every move. But things take a seeming turn for the supernatural when she discovers a mysterious baby in the woods, causing her fellow villagers to suspect she's in league with the forces of evil - and that she's taken the titular devil's bath. The film is the latest from directors Franz and Fiala, whose previous films include the chillers Goodnight Mommy and The Lodge.

What Else is Coming to Shudder This Month?

The horror-focused streaming service Shudder has plenty of offerings, both new and classic, to chill your spine on a hot June night. Exhuma features a tai chi master helping a Korean-American family deal with the restless spirit of an ancestor; it is this year's top-grossing film at the Korean box office. Other films set to debut on Shudder this month include Backcountry, a woman vs. bear survival thriller starring Missy Peregrym; The Nightingale, an Australian revenge thriller from The Babadook director Jennifer Kent; and the Canadian demonic mind-bender Pyewacket. The streamer is also set to bring in the short-lived 2013 TV series Dracula, in which the infamous bloodsucker (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) has to team up with his nemesis, Van Helsing (Thomas Kretchsmann) to face a greater threat. Bi-weekly episodes of The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs are also set to air this month, with Briggs and sidekick Diana Prince hosting a surprise horror feature every other Friday.

The Devil's Bath stars musician Anja Plaschg as Agnes; the cast also features Maria Hofstätter, David Scheid, and Natalija Baranova. It premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival earlier this year, and was well-reviewed by critics; it currently holds a 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Devil's Bath will be released on Shudder on June 28, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new trailer for The Devil's Bath below.