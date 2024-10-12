The Big Picture Peter Capaldi uses music to tap into Gideon's vibe in The Devil's Hour, including a melancholic feel with specific songs like "Song for the Siren."

Jessica Raine created a Devil's Hour playlist for Lucy, drawing inspiration from songs like the Pixies and "The Runner" by Alison Sudol.

Both actors delve into the complex relationship between their characters in Season 2, driven by the script's roadmap and newfound conflicts.

Peter Capaldi seems to be everywhere these days. Already nominated for awards for his work with Cush Jumbo in Apple TV+’s Criminal Record (which has been renewed for a second season), he’s also got an album coming out next year, and is generally still incredibly lauded by fans the world over for whatever he does, from Doctor Who to Soft Top Hard Shoulder and back again. Most notably though, he’s back for another round as Gideon, the enigmatic and mysterious killer in The Devil’s Hour, whose second season hits Prime Video on October 18.

He co-stars with Jessica Raine, who leads the series as the frazzled Lucy Chambers, a woman who’s discovered that her life and that of her son’s is tied to Gideon’s — as well as the fate of everyone around her — in ways she could never have imagined. The second season takes a turn from eerie mystery to a ticking time bomb of a procedural, as Gideon and Lucy must work together to prevent a devastating crime, all the while coping with memories of…let’s call them other lives.

Neither of them are anything like their overwhelmed (and in some cases, deadly) characters in person, though. Both bright and kind, they were keen to answer my questions when I sat down to talk with them at the junket for the second season, where I was buzzing with excitement so badly I could hardly get a sentence out straight. (What can I say? Capaldi’s always been my Doctor.)

Coping with playing multiple versions of the same characters in Season 2, we spoke about how they kept each timeline straight, as well as what they do to ground themselves in Lucy and Gideon’s fragile minds, and figuring out their increased relationship in Season 2. Keep reading below for the full conversation, as well as a little chat about Capaldi’s upcoming album, Sweet Illusions, and stream The Devil’s Hour on Prime Video now.

Using Music to Find Their Characters

COLLIDER: Peter, I know you've mentioned in the past having certain songs or things that you used to ground yourself to a character, and Gideon and Lucy's story is so complex for the both of you this season. So did either of you have things like that to help you ground yourself in either of the versions of the character we see this season?

PETER CAPALDI: I will use music depending upon what kind of vibe I want to have going on in the scene. So sometimes if that's a kind of very angry or distressed thing, I might play music that really annoys me or upsets me. But mostly I think Gideon is a kind of strange, kind of melancholic, kind of cosmic vibe. So I love, and it is very common, a lot of people use this… “Song for the Siren” by This Mortal Coil, that verse of it with Liz Fraser from the Cocteau Twins, who sings that. I think it's a Jeff Buckley song, but their verse is ethereal and strange. And so I find that useful to plug into.

JESSICA RAINE: Yes, I had a Devil's Hour playlist. I do this for every character I ever have. There's multiple playlists on my phone. And what did I have? I had the Pixies, and I had this incredible song by Alison Sudol called “The Runner,” and it is quite ethereal and weird and off, minor notes, and it's always just so useful to have that just if you need it, just to get the atmosphere that you want and to just hopefully bring it with you.

To sidebar for a second: Peter, you mentioned music. I wanted to ask a little bit about the album you have coming out, because I adored St. Christopher when it came out. What was the motivation behind getting back in the studio, working with the same producers for another one?

CAPALDI: Just because it was fun. I liked doing it and it was enjoyable making the first one. And it wasn't to try and be a pop star or anything or to change my career. It was just a creative outlet, which I had been involved with when I was young. I hadn't done it for 40 years and I thought, “This is great.” And I got to work with musicians and they were amazing, and you would bring a fragment of a song or something in and they would just conjure up this amazing thing. And I thought, oh, this is brilliant.

RAINE: That sounds incredible.

CAPALDI: Thank you. So I just wanted to do more. So I take it seriously, but really I don't expect it to go anywhere. I just like doing it. It's like if you paint, if you just really want to paint and work at it, that's what I do with music.

Of course.

CAPALDI: I'm lucky because I know musicians, so they help me.

Two Lucy’s Are Better Than One

Going back to the show, Jessica, you get to play a slightly different version of Lucy than the one that audiences are familiar with from the first season. So was it a challenge to find her mindset for the season? Or did you find a through line between D.I. Lucy and social worker Lucy?

RAINE: Yeah, the through lines for them are separate, but you've got to keep the core of the character true. Because the audience have invested in series one, you can't go too far off. But for me it was a dream to mine two sides of one coin, and really fun to explore ways to make her different. So there's the obvious ways of this. She looks very different, which is a great visual cue for the audience. But I wanted to make her quite tough. I wanted to make her quite cold, very in control, which is in direct opposition to the frazzled, out of control Lucy that we see in season one. And people really…I mean, I've got… my best mates saw a flash of Detective Inspector Lucy at the end of season one and she was instantly texting me, “Who is she? I like her.” She seemed to get this reaction out of people and it's really nice to see Lucy in control. It was just like Tom gave me all the ingredients and I just had to stir them all together and use music and yeah, it was fun.

The two of you, your characters have an increased relationship this season with everything going on with this loop. Obviously you were both just in the one room last season, so how did you two work out figuring out that increased relationship this season?

CAPALDI: Well, I think the script really provided the road map for us, really. I mean, whereas before in season one, playing Gideon was lovely, but it was largely revealing the secret in the key to the show. It wasn't a terribly active kind of role. This time around, there's a definite task that we have that we're both brought together to pursue, and we develop a relationship which is slightly unwillingly. We are locked together with this task that we have to complete. It was much more active and there were many more conflicts between us, which was great because we're not buddies.

RAINE: Yeah, very much from season one from Lucy's perspective, this is my enemy, I'll do anything to get out of this. I don't want to be anywhere near him. And then season two is, “h, I have to be near him. Okay, we've got a common goal that we need to do to complete.” And I think the testiness and spike of the relationship was really fun to play with.

CAPALDI: Yeah, it was great. While at the same time we're dealing with an elemental force that's coming to get us.

The Devil’s Hour Season 2 premieres on Prime Video on October 18.