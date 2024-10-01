Prime Video has released a new trailer for the supernatural thriller, The Devil's Hour, which is set to premiere its second season on the streamer on October 18. The trailer offers a return to Doctor Who's Twelfth Doctor, Peter Capaldi, as the Prime Video series makes its return after two years away. The trailer shows that the problems faced by Lucy Chambers, played by Jessica Raine, have not diminished since the first season. She still wakes up at exactly 3:33 AM every night after horrifying visions. Capaldi's Gideon Shepherd seeks to form an alliance with Lucy as they track down an elusive monster.

Debuting with six episodes two years ago in October 2022, The Devil's Hour was created by Tom Moran with another Doctor Who alum, Steven Moffat, serving as producer. The supernatural thriller enjoys a near perfect score of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes. The score is a reflection of the vast positive reviews the first season enjoyed in the wake of Capaldi and Raine's impressive performances. Both the stars and the series' creative crew will look to carry on that performance into the second season as Lucy continues waking during the devil's hour. The official synopsis for The Devil's Hour Season 2 reads:

"The Devil’s Hour season two sees Lucy (Raine) and Gideon (Capaldi) forming an uneasy alliance in order to prevent a recurring tragedy and hunt down an elusive monster. Lucy’s double life sees her torn between family and duty as she finds herself in the crosshairs of her past-life husband, DI Ravi Dhillon (Patel). Assisting Dhillon in his investigation is DS Sam Boyd (Hocking) who was mentored by DI Lucy Chambers in a previous life. Meanwhile, Isaac (Benjamin Chivers) is discovering new emotions every day and struggling to keep his balance in a reality that rejects his existence. Fresh mysteries unfold as our stories converge on one explosive moment that will change the fate of our characters for the rest of their ever-recurring lives."

Capaldi's character is a compelling one to follow in The Devil's Hour. Claiming to be both a time traveler and a fortune-teller, Capaldi's Shepherd looms large over Lucy's life, and the actor has previously discussed their relationship, saying, "Jess plays a character who Gideon has absolutely targeted. He is coming for her, he is coming for her child, he will not be stopped. But the reason that he's doing it is not what you think... or maybe it is."

'The Devil's Hour' Will End With A Third Season

Apart from Capaldi and Raine, the ensemble for The Devil's Hour includes Nikesh Patel (Four Weddings and a Funeral) as Ravi Dhillion, Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso) as Mike Stevens, and Saffron Hocking as DS Sam Boyd. Rounding out the cast for Season 2 are Benjamin Chivers, Alex Ferns, Barbara Marten, Thomas Dominique, and Rhiannon Harper-Rafferty. While there was a chasm, time-wise, between the thriller's first and second season with both premiering two years apart. The show was renewed for two more seasons after its debut run, with production on both running concurrently. This implies that a third season and final season already awaits a release date ahead of the sophomore season's premiere.

The second season of The Devil's Hour premieres on Prime Video on October 18. Watch the trailer above.

The Devil's Hour (2022) Release Date October 28, 2022 Creator Tom Moran Cast Jessica Raine , Peter Capaldi , Nikesh Patel

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO