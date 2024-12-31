When a movie series changes genre or tone, there’s always a chance it won’t work. From the recent disastrous reception of Joker Folie à Deux to the fascinating but deeply puzzling spy thriller shift in Pixar’s Cars 2, not every franchise can pull an Aliens.

However, Rob Zombie’s Firefly Trilogy might have one of the smoothest genre shifts in recent memory. Zombie’s 2003 love letter to campy grindhouse slasher films, House of 1000 Corpses, was firmly in the world of movies like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and its sequels. Then, two years later The Devil’s Rejects comes out, and, rather than a house of horrors-style slasher flick with kooky characters, the film shifts into a strange blend of a horror, western, crime, and road movie. After a giant shootout scene that feels like something out of a Quentin Tarantino movie, the film immediately feels different from its predecessor. This is only further accentuated in the opening credits.

'The Devil's Rejects' Benefits from the Opening Credits

Since George Lucas defied the Director's Guild of America and put no opening credits in Star Wars, there has been a downward trend of opening credits in films. By the 2000s, credits at the beginning of movies were brief, if not entirely absent. But The Devil's Rejects used these credits to its advantage. Rob Zombie was making a horror version of a late 60s/early 70s New Hollywood crime movie in the mid-2000s. Zombie draws on the visual and textual language of the New Hollywood movement, and it is rarely as clear as it is in the opening credits.

The opening credits follow the aftermath of the police raid on the Firefly family home, led by the ruthless Sheriff Wydel (William Forsythe). It follows Mother Firefly's (Leslie Easterbrook) arrest by the police and Baby Firefly (Sheri Moon Zombie) and Otis Driftwood's (Bill Moseley) escape from the surrounding area. The scene is shot with handheld camera work, making it feel frantic and more grounded compared to the previous film. This, along with the choppy, freeze-frame editing, evokes early New Hollywood independent films like Easy Rider. The film even directly references Easy Rider, with the song "Midnight Rider" playing throughout the sequence. Beyond homage to films outside the horror sphere, Zombie makes a conscious effort to clue the audience into the genre shift as early as possible using simple film techniques that viewers can register immediately, even if they aren't fully aware of it.

In House of 1000 Corpses, the camera, editing, and the story's perspective were often detached from the Firefly family, keeping them as horror monsters. But by the end of the credits, The Devil's Rejects has almost exclusively followed Otis, Baby, and Mother Firefly. Giving the Firefly family the primary perspective immediately shifts the genre in a way that primes the audience for a very different type of movie where the monsters are the heroes.

'The Devil's Rejects' Makes the Firefly Family Manson Family Style Outlaws

People love villains, sometimes so much they become heroes. That's why there are three Venom films, why Saw X features Jigsaw as the protagonist, and why The Devil's Rejects turned the Firefly family into the protagonists. The film may not make them redeemable characters. In fact, there are more heinous acts of violence and evil in this movie than in the previous one. Still, by simply making them slightly more likable than the crooked police hunting them, the family becomes a group of outlaw antiheroes. It also certainly helps that the central trio are so fun in their roles. The late Sid Haig phenomenally portrays Baby's father, the murderous clown Captain Spaulding, sneering and swearing his way through the movie while seemingly having an absolute blast. Moseley and Moon-Zombie perfectly portray the kind of frantic, off-the-rails energy that keeps the characters fun, while adding an intensity that grounds them in a more realistic world.

Making House of 1000 Corpses' larger-than-life characters more than Halloween ghouls, Zombie adds thematic weight to his sequel, turning the Firefly family into a Southern Gothic version of the Manson Clan. It's no secret, especially if one is familiar with his music, that the iconography of Charles Manson and his cult of murderers fascinates Zombie. This film turns up the Manson family influences to the highest degree. Otis even quotes one of the Tate-Labianca killers, Tex Watson. This real-life parallel is another shift towards a complicated film.

The whole film reckons with America's obsession with killers, violence, and the old world ideals of right is might. Zombie aestheticizes and even glorifies his depictions of violence in the film, but he always ensures the audience is squirming in their seat. As much as the film revels in mindless mayhem, there is still an incisive criticism at its core. Sheriff Wydel isn't going after the Firefly family because they are evil. For him, it is all about revenge for them killing his brother. People like to rag on horror and Rob Zombie for being endless pastiche and killing for thrills, but this film has something to say about America. It is a bloody, vulgar, dark film about a corrupted version of the Nuclear Family going on a road trip of violence through the American Southwest. Somehow, it came from a series that started with Rainn Wilson from The Office getting kidnapped by sideshow freaks. One film later, viewers are rooting for the freaks.

Your changes have been saved The Devil's Rejects The murderous, backwoods Firefly family take to the road to escape the vengeful Sheriff Wydell, who is not afraid of being as ruthless as his target. Release Date July 22, 2005 Director Rob Zombie Cast Sheri Moon Zombie , Sid Haig , William Forsythe , Bill Moseley , Ken Foree Runtime 117 minutes

The Devil's Rejects is available to stream on Tubi in the U.S.

