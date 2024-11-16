The Dick Van Dyke Show remains a beloved and revered entry in the sitcom canon. The adventures of Rob Petrie (Dick Van Dyke), his wife, Laura (Mary Tyler Moore), and their friends have entertained viewers for generations and have gone on to inspire media, such as WandaVision. But The Dick Van Dyke Show’s journey from development to television gold was not an easy one. The CBS series underwent several casting changes along the way, a new title, and, perhaps most surprising of all, was not always going to star its namesake legend.

‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’ Was Originally Going to Star Its Creator

Image via CBS

Dick Van Dyke is undoubtedly one of the screen’s greatest icons, having been a star of Broadway, television, and, of course, the groundbreaking classic Mary Poppins. However, the show that would eventually bear his name was not originally intended for him. Created by the late, great comedic genius Carl Reiner, The Dick Van Dyke Show actually began as a pilot called Head of the Family. According to MeTV, the pilot contained several differences from the show viewers know and love. Absent was Mary Tyler Moore as Laura and Larry Matthews as Richie, with those roles played instead by Barbara Bitton and Gary Morgan, respectively. The character of Mel (eventually played by Richard Beacon) was not in said original version at all, but the most jarring difference was the titular head of the family, Rob.

For the pilot, it was creator Carl Reiner who stepped into the role of Rob. In many ways, it makes perfect sense in retrospect. Reiner was an incredibly talented comedian, and Rob was partially based on him. Had Head of the Family gone to series, Reiner would have continued to portray Rob, and after an enthusiastic reaction from the network, it seemed as though it might have gone that way. However, while CBS really enjoyed the show itself, there was one crucial element they didn’t like: Reiner as Rob. According to Van Dyke himself, the network hated Reiner’s take, and, in the words of Van Dyke: “They called him in and said, ‘We like the show, but not with you.’” While undoubtedly unpleasant to hear, it meant that Reiner and the producers had to find a new Rob, but the search didn’t initially lead to Van Dyke.

Another Legendary Comedian Almost Played Rob Petrie

Close

Following the network’s orders to replace Reiner, the creatives behind the show sought a replacement. Initially, executive producer, Sheldon Leonard, had an idea for a very popular funnyman, but it wasn’t Van Dyke. Per MeTv, the team turned their attention to none other than legendary late-night host, Johnny Carson. Though The Tonight Show was still several years away, Carson was already a popular game show host, heading the show Who Do You Trust? But Leonard wasn’t completely convinced and also became interested in Van Dyke.

Van Dyke had been signed to CBS since 1955 and was starring in the hit Broadway musical Bye Bye Birdie. CBS was also interested in Van Dyke, so Reiner ventured out to the theater to see Van Dyke perform. “Carl came to see me in the show,” said the actor. “Pretty soon, I was taking a week off to do the pilot.” While Van Dyke’s performance certainly helped make the final decision, all elements involved made the casting kismet. As stated in Steven D. Stark’s book Glued to the Set: The 60 Television Shows and Events That Made Us Who We Are Today, Van Dyke’s appeal was more than just his performance on the evening Reiner attended. “Van Dyke— who had been under contract to CBS since 1955 — got the role, largely because he was less well-known than Carson and therefore would be more believable in the title role,” the book says. While it’s certainly a unique twist for a star deemed less well-known to get the lead, it truly was perfect. So much of the show’s everlasting appeal comes from Van Dyke’s charm and exceptional comedy chops.

The Dick Van Dyke Show remains a very special piece of comedy. Its nostalgic cast, smart storylines, and timeless sense of humor have helped the show age better than many of its peers. It may have been a long road to casting Van Dyke, but the actor's involvement was absolutely essential. His unique style, warmth, and lovable charm prove that his name was more than just a title. It was and always will be what makes the show special.

The Dick Van Dyke Show Release Date October 3, 1961 Cast Dick Van Dyke , Morey Amsterdam , Mary Tyler Moore , Richard Deacon Main Genre Comedy Seasons 5

The Dick Van Dyke Show is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

Watch on Peacock