Sure, everyone is pumped for the release of Promising Young Woman this month, but did you know that Carey Mulligan has another movie on the imminent horizon? Netflix has just released a trailer for The Dig, which pairs the Oscar-nominated actress with two-time Oscar nominee Ralph Fiennes.

So what is The Dig about? Well, as WWII looms, a wealthy widow (Mulligan) hires an amateur archaeologist (Fiennes) to excavate the burial mounds on her estate. When they make a historic discovery, the echoes of Britain's past resonate in the face of its uncertain future‎.

Lily James and Johnny Flynn co-star alongside Ben Chaplin, Archie Barnes, Monica Dolan and Ken Stott. The Dig sees both Mulligan and James return to Netflix, as the former starred in the series Collateral, while the latter starred in Rebecca and The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society for the streamer.

Image via Netflix

Simon Stone directed The Dig from a script by Moira Buffini, who adapted the novel by John Preston. The film was produced by Gabrielle Tana, Ellie Wood, Murray Ferguson and Carolyn Marks Blackwood.

Netflix will release The Dig in select theaters on Jan. 15 before it begins streaming on Jan. 29, so the film will be eligible for Oscar consideration this year under the Academy's new eligibility rules. Watch the trailer below, and click here for the latest look at Promising Young Woman, which is one of the best movies I've seen all year, and one that's sure to put Mulligan in the conversation for her second nomination.

