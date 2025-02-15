With the drop of the new Jurassic World Rebirth trailer promising a darker return to the franchise, many fans are reminiscing about Michael Crichton’s original novel, Jurassic Park. A proper horror novel, the book is able to thoughtfully explore the abuse of technology for monetary gain, while also delivering more than a few terror-inducing scenes. The new trailer has fans hopeful that the seventh film will finally deliver on the gruesome nature of Crichton’s novel. But it’s a long wait until July 2nd, and for fans too eager to wait, they should turn to Sid Bennett’s 2012 The Dinosaur Project. One of the few dinosaur horror films around, Bennett’s film blends some good old-fashioned scares, survivalist adventure, and science-fiction to create a realistic journey through a jungle full of dinosaurs.