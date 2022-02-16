It’s been some time since Keri Russell has been on our TVs. After the Emmy-winning series The Americans ended in 2018, fans have wondered how long it would be until Russell returned to our television screens again. Well, the wait is over — Russell will be starring in a new drama series for Netflix titled The Diplomat. The series follows diplomat Kate Wyler (Russell) during an international crisis as she finds herself in a high-profile job she may not be suited for. The new job has massive implications for her political future and her marriage. The show has been described as a political thriller drama, and Netflix has ordered eight episodes.

Netflix picked up the series in January, and it was created by Deborah Cahn, who will also serve as showrunner. Cahn has produced highly acclaimed shows, including The West Wing, Fosse/Verdon, Vinyl, Grey’s Anatomy, and Homeland. She also served as a writer on Grey’s Anatomy and the last two seasons of Homeland. The show will also be executive produced by Janice Williams (Pieces of Her and The Magicians) and Russell.

In Russell’s last foray into television, she received three consecutive Emmy nominations for her role in the political espionage thriller The Americans, as well as two Golden Globe nominations. Russell starred in the show alongside her now-husband Matthew Rhys as two Soviet spies living undercover in the US. The series ran for six seasons and was one of FX’s first major titles.

On Felicity, the show that launched Russell’s career, she won a Golden Globe in 1999. She played the title role in the JJ Abrams show for four seasons. She also starred in the film Waitress, which was later adapted into a Broadway musical. Following The Americans, she’s been popping up in a few more movies, dipping into more genre material after spending five years on the series. She can be seen in Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker and last year’s horror flick Antlers. The Diplomat seems to be right up Russell’s alley and looks to be somewhat similar to The Americans. Perhaps this will be the project that finally gets her the Emmy.

The Diplomat is only one part of Cahn’s overall deal with Netflix. It is currently unknown if she has any other series in development at the streaming service.

There is currently no release date set for The Diplomat.

