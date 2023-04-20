Just when The Diplomat is arriving to Netflix, the platform has released a new featurette explaining some of the decisions made to establish the world of the new drama series, where Keri Russell plays the role of the U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom. Besides having to deal with the complicated and political nature of her job, Kate Wyler also has to figure out how to keep a healthy marriage with her husband, Hal (Rufus Sewell). Kate will soon realize that, while it is obviously difficult to balance work and romance, it's even harder to achieve when both people are involved in a career path burdened with a big responsibility.

Deborah Cahn, the creator of the show and one of its producers, explained in the video how the main focus of the drama show is the marriage between Kate and Hal running alongside the alliance between the two countries they work for. She also elaborated on how the world in which the story takes place has the seriousness necessary to deal with the politics it handles, while also retaining spark and humor for some of the immature things the characters will entertain audiences with. The Diplomat is not a comedy by any means, but that doesn't mean that the people in it can't have some fun.

Other cast members who are a part of Netflix's latest drama related to politicians are David Gyasi, Ato Essandoh, and Rory Kinnear. Essandoh will be in charge of playing Stuart Heyford, the Deputy Chief of the mission meant to be the number two diplomat that will assist Wyler in any matter where she requires him to. On the other hand, Kinnear will portray Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge, a fictional leader who will find himself involved at the center of Kate's work due to his relevance in the relationship between the two countries. With all of the crew ready to go to work, the stage is set for The Diplomat to take audiences in an intriguing ride.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Keri Russell’s Best Performance Is in a Movie That Became a Beloved Musical

Kerri Russell's Most Recent Adventure

Before she had to deal with the stress of being the U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Kerri Russell had very different problems in front of her, as the actress was a part of the cast of Cocaine Bear earlier this year. Directed by Elizabeth Banks, the movie featured the exact type of premise that its title promises, with a bear in a deep state of intoxication going on a murderous rampage across the forest near a small town. The film also featured performances from Alden Ehrenreich, O'Shea Jackson Jr., and Ray Liotta, while it became an unexpected hit on the big screen earlier this year.

You can check out the new featurette for The Diplomat, which is now streaming on Netflix, below: