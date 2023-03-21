Keri Russell is ready to remind the world who she is, as she reinforces her authority in a new clip from her upcoming drama series, The Diplomat. Created by Debora Cahn, the show focuses on Kate Wyler (Russell), the United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom. As war is brewing over in one continent and boiling over on another, Kate will have to diffuse international crises, forge strategic alliances in London, and adjust to her new place in the spotlight. That's not all of the action Russell's character will have to face in the upcoming story, as she also has to deal with her marriage with fellow political star, Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell).

In the clip shared by Netflix, Wyler is in her office, discussing with Hal and a new character, played by Ato Essandoh, about what they can do to improve her public image as the Ambassador. Hal suggests a photo shoot where Kate should ride a horse, an idea that doesn't amuse her at all. Kate insists that she's not trying to look pretty on the newspapers, and that she wants to deal with more pressing cases that deserve her attention. The performance is firm and determined, somewhat reminiscent of her role in The Americans, largely in a broad contrast from the more lively roles the actress has played over the course of her career.

The Diplomat is set to premiere on Netflix on April 30, and it will consist of eight episodes. The cast of the show will also include Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear and David Gyasi. The production of the series took place all over the world, with London, Cotswolds, and Paris serving as filming locations for the series. It will be interesting to see Kate trying to balance her life as an Ambassador and her personal life when they constantly clash with one another, resulting in a stressful situation for the protagonist.

Before The Diplomat, Keri Russell Took On Cocaine Bear

Before she steps into the shoes of the United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Russell was recently seen as Sari, one of the main characters in this year's craziest feature so far, Cocaine Bear. Directed by Elizabeth Banks, the movie counts with a very appropriate title, as the main plot deals with a bear that happens to consume a large amount of cocaine, prompting it to embark on a killing spree that will endanger an entire town. Sari gets entangled when her daughter and one of her friends get lost in the woods which is home to the aggressive animal.

You can check out the new clip from The Diplomat below, before the show premieres on Netflix on April 20: