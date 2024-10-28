As The Diplomat Season 2 proceeds with preparations for its premiere on Netflix in a few days, it has been confirmed that the installment will be shorter than its first, but not by much. Season 1, which was released on the streamer on April 20, 2023, comprised eight episodes, while the upcoming season, as reported by TVLine, will have only six, making it two episodes shorter than its predecessor. Such a surprising change warrants an explanation which the show’s creator Debora Cahn gave recently, revealing that it was her decision. However, Netflix was not so taken with it as “they wanted the full eight.” Cahn further explained:

“I was really tired. It was a time thing. It felt like there wasn’t enough time to turn around eight of them. It was a lot to do in what appeared to be a short period of time.”

Speaking of time, the EP admitted that if the team had known how long it would take for The Diplomat to return, things may not have turned out this way. “Had we known it was going to be a year and a half before we got back on the air, it would’ve been different.” Fortunately, despite the shorter time frame for the new chapter, there’s a lot of action and drama packed into it that would keep viewers engrossed till the end.

'The Diplomat' Has Been Renewed for Season 3

Although Season 2 of The Diplomat is yet to drop on Netflix, the series was renewed for a third season earlier this month with Cahn announcing:

“After an amazing summer shooting in the UK, we brought London home to NY. Best of both worlds — filming in Brooklyn. We love doing this. We’re so excited to get to keep going.”

This clearly implies that the studio is already busy with the development of Season 3, but sadly, no plot details have been revealed yet, which may come as no surprise considering that viewers are yet to witness what will go down in Season 2.

Created by Cahn, who is also one of the executive producers, The Diplomat stars Keri Russell in the lead role as ambassador Kate Wyler. For her stellar performance in the series, Russell was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series, and a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. She is joined by David Gyasi (Carnival Row), Ali Ahn (Agatha All Along), Celia Imrie (Finding Your Feet), Nana Mensah (Presumed Innocent), Michael McKean (This Is Spinal Tap) and Miguel Sandoval (Medium). Season 2 will also feature The West Wing alum Allison Janney​​​​​​.

The Diplomat will return with Season 2 on October 31. Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.

