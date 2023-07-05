One of the new shows that arrived on Netflix in recent months was their political thriller, The Diplomat. After a successful launch on the streamer which saw the show land a number one spot on Netflix’s weekly global Top 10 TV list, the streamer decided to renew the series for a second season. Given the success of the show, we assume it was a fairly easy decision to make.

The Diplomat follows Keri Russell's Kate Wyler, who moves to London with her politically astute husband Hal (Rufus Sewell) when she is appointed as the American Ambassador to the UK despite her very strong reservations about the role. The eight-episode first season sees the couple navigate both diplomatic and personal storms while wrestling with the idea of accepting the gig to become Vice President. In the course of the season, Hal and Kate had established themselves as major players within the political ring and the same could be said for British Foreign Secretary Dennison (David Gyasi). The season finale, "The James Bond Clause," ended on an explosive note, both figuratively and literally with the unearthed conspiracy and a bomb attack.

It has been revealed via TV Line, that the second season of the political thriller will not be seeing a time jump, however, the drama is set to pick up roughly around where it took a break. “It will pick up right away,” a Diplomat source confirms about the second season. The source adds that The Diplomat “has a really compressed timeline — something like three weeks pass in Season 1 — so it makes sense that Season 2 would start moments later.” With the series set for a 2024 return, it'll be nice to see how the crisis continues to unravel.

Image via Netflix

The Possible Course of Events for Season 2

Russell's character in The Diplomat can be described as a pretty messy one with complex personal and work relationships. Her husband, Hal did not help circumstances much given that his very nature is prone to making politically savvy moves which are usually detrimental to the marriage. However, the main course of the coming season is sure to lie in the budding relationship between Ambassador Kate and Secretary Dennison and the discovery the pair have made about the conspiracy by the British Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge (Rory Kinnear) hiring Lenkov to carry out the attack on his own country. How that ties into Hal and Kate's deputy chief of mission, Stuart Hayford's (Ato Essandoh) meeting with Tory MP, Merritt Grove (Simon Chandler) remains to be seen. Perhaps the MP knew about Trowbridge's schemes and wanted to hand that information to Hal. So who tend was the bomb meant for?

Season 1 of The Diplomat is available to stream on Netflix. Check out the trailer down below: