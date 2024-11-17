The Netflix series The Diplomat has gained a reputation for its shocking twists and epic cliffhangers. Season 1 ended with a literal bang after a car bomb went off in the streets of London, leaving the lives of beloved characters hanging in the balance. However, the finale of Season 2 topped that moment with a major twist and cliffhanger that will not only have serious political ramifications but will no doubt change the course of the show for its characters.

In the final moments of the Season 2 finale, Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell) decides to share deeply upsetting information with President Rayburn (Michael McKean) concerning his Vice President Grace Penn (Allison Janney). The information is so shocking that it kills President Rayburn, leaving the Oval Office vacant for his corrupt VP. While the moment is unexpected and shocking for the characters, discerning audience members may have picked up on some clues that were dropped in Season 1 that indicated that this was the plan all along.

Subtle Hints Are Dropped About President Rayburn's Health in 'The Diplomat' Season 1

In Season 1, Episode 3, President Rayburn travels to the UK to meet with Prime Minster Nicol Trowbridge (Rory Kinnear). When he first steps off his Presidential chopper, he's greeted by Kate (Keri Russell) and Hal, who welcome him to their temporary home. In a seemingly throwaway line, Rayburn laments that no one is letting him eat carbohydrates and that he'd "rather be dead" than be carb-free. The line solicits a chuckle in the moment, especially thanks to McKean's grumpy delivery. In hindsight, however, it's a much more foreboding line and one of the first clues about Rayburn's ailing health.

More breadcrumbs are dropped later in the episode as Trowbridge and Rayburn are wrapping up their one-on-one meeting. There's confusion about whether coffee was served to the men, which causes Rayburn’s Chief of Staff Billie Appiah (Nana Mensah) to leap into action with the Secret Service. It turns out that President Rayburn can't have real coffee because it sets his heart in A-Fib, suggesting that he has a pretty serious heart condition. It ends up being a false alarm, which Rayburn laughs off at the expense of his frenzied staff. Again, this scene seems pretty innocuous, but it helps set the stage for what's to come in the finale.

President Rayburn's Health Issues Make That Major Twist Plausible in 'The Diplomat' Season 2

By the time Hal is sitting down with President Rayburn, the audience knows about Vice President Grace Penn's involvement in the bombing of the UK ship, HMS Courageous. Since Kate and Hal have decided to let the government handle Penn, Hal is supposed to call Secretary of State Miguel Ganon (Miguel Sandoval), but instead takes the information directly to the President. Hal quickly finds out, however, that his decision is a grave one.

On its face, it may seem like a stretch that a character would drop dead from very upsetting news, but the frequent mention of Rayburn's age and health issues in the series makes this moment much more plausible. If too much caffeine can stop a man's heart, surely learning that his Vice President is responsible for the death of British soldiers would too. Without seeing Rayburn's death on screen, we can only speculate on all the details, but from how the Secret Service reacted around VP Penn, the news traveled fast.

It's certainly bittersweet to say goodbye to Michael McKean, a wonderful and funny actor. He was used sparingly on The Diplomat, but with the possibility of Kate becoming his Vice President, it would've been great to see more of President Rayburn. However, it's hard to deny that this version makes for a much more dramatic turn in Season 3 as we wait to see what will happen with President Grace Penn in the White House.

Both seasons of The Diplomat are streaming on Netflix.

