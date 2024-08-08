The Big Picture Season 2 of The Diplomat premieres on Netflix on October 31, 2024.

The new season will see Kate deal with the aftermath of an attack and a potential promotion to Vice President.

The star-studded cast includes Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, and more.

The first season of Netflix’s highly-touted political thriller The Diplomat put it all on the line when the creative team chose to end the eight-episode installment with a bang – literally. The explosion that blew across screens in those final moments of “The James Bond Clause” could’ve been disastrous for the series had it not been renewed for a second season. Alas, the Netflix gods were smiling down upon the Keri Russell-led production and quickly greenlit a follow-up season. It's been well over a year since that Season 2 renewal was announced, and we finally have a release date to look forward to, as the streamer says audiences can expect the comeback on October 31, 2024. Along with the exciting arrival news, Netflix has dropped two new images that tease the international action waiting just around the corner.

The first season of The Diplomat introduced audiences to Kate Wyler (Russell), a career-driven politician who embarks on the next stage of her profession when she becomes the United States ambassador to the United Kingdom. Between keeping peace between the nations and a budding opportunity that may see her given a shot at becoming the Vice President, Kate is also trying to hold her marriage together with fellow diplomat, Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell), who is currently without a station. By the end of Season 1, things are looking worse than ever for Kate and Hal, with plenty of other major hurdles on the way for Season 2.

Despite the attack that we watched unfold in the first season’s last episode, it’s been confirmed that there will not be a time jump as we head into the next batch of episodes. This means that Kate and the rest of the gang will be dealing with the Prime Minister’s (Rory Kinnear) treason against his own country when they return to our screen. While they know that the Prime Minister was the catalytic force behind the explosion, there are still plenty of other knots to untie as suspicions turn to other members of the government. And then there’s the question of how this unforeseen event could affect Kate’s chances of making the big promotion to Vice President. Hopefully, all this and more will be revealed when the series returns later this year.

Who Else Stars in ‘The Diplomat’?

Because of how Season 1 ended, the show’s characters could be grappling with some grief at the top of next season. However, along with Russell and Sewell, Season 1 featured performances from David Gyasi (Carnival Row), Ato Essandoh (Reptile), Ali Ahn (Billions), Simon Chandler (The King’s Speech), T’Nia Miller (The Fall of the House of Usher), Miguel Sandoval (Medium), Michael McKean (Best in Show), Celia Imrie (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again), and Nana Mensah (13 Reasons Why).

With the first season landing Russell an Emmy nomination, our hopes are high for what’s to come in The Diplomat Season 2. Check out the first look images above and tune into Netflix to watch the next chapter unfold on October 31.

