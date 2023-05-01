Netflix has announced the renewal of its political thriller The Diplomat, with a second season now set to follow the highly successful launch of the first season just over a week ago. The series landed at the number one spot on Netflix’s weekly global Top 10 TV English list, and on its first weekend, the series had amassed 57.48 million hours viewed, while appearing in the top 10 list in 86 different countries. It's no wonder that the streamer was quick to renew the drama.

From creator and showrunner Debora Cahn, who previously worked on political series like The West Wing and Homeland, it was met with general acclaim from critics, many of whom compared the series favorably to The West Wing, particularly for its scenes of long, fast-paced dialogue while the characters are on the move, and praise for the performances.

The show revolves around Kate Wyler (Keri Russell), who takes on the role of the latest US Ambassador to the United Kingdom, having originally supposed to be deployed to Afghanistan. Used to chaotic war situations, a stately home in London isn't quite her vibe. The series follows Kate as she attempts to diffuse international crises, while forging strategic alliances and adjusting to her new place in the world. Rufus Sewell co-stars as her husband Hal, who is also a career diplomat and a rising political star. The show also features David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, and Ato Essandoh.

What Did the Producers of The Diplomat Have to Say on its Renewal?

With the Season 2 renewal fresh on their minds, Jinny Howe, Vice President of Drama Series at Netflix, and the series' executive producers shared their thoughts on the news, with Howe saying,

"Fans around the world are loving every minute of The Diplomat’s gripping and propulsive drama, and embracing Keri Russell’s powerful performance as Kate Wyler. After that jaw-dropping cliffhanger, we can't wait for them to see what the amazing visionary team of Debora Cahn, Janice Williams and Keri Russell have in store for Season 2.”

Star and executive producer Russell shared similar sentiments with her statement, “I am thrilled to be headed back for another round of this smart screwball show. Dare I say it’s fun? Thank you Netflix for giving us another shot.” Showrunner and executive producer Cahn followed Russell's statement with, "We had such a great time making The Diplomat. And it's a thrill to see how much people are enjoying it. We're so glad we get to do it again!"

Season 1 of The Diplomat is available to stream on Netflix.