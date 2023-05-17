The Diplomat, Netflix's new political thriller series, did something that more and more shows on the streamer are unable to do — secure a renewal, and relatively quickly after its release. The show follows Kate Wyler (Keri Russell), who moves to London with her politically savvy husband Hal (Rufus Sewell) when she is appointed as the American Ambassador to the UK. They go through quite the journey during the eight episodes as Kate deals with not only a diplomatic crisis but also a potential offer to replace the Vice President.

The Season 1 finale, "The James Bond Clause," is anything but a conclusion, ending quite literally with an explosion and solidifying that this show did not hope to end with a single season. By the end of the finale, the status quo is firmly broken. It's the final minutes that affect Kate and Hal the most — setting the stage on both a political level and a personal one, complicating the characters' Season 1 goals. However, there are also smaller conflicts that will change the Ambassador's office on a smaller level, yet bring conflict nonetheless.

The Prime Minister's Betrayal

This episode sees Kate and Dennison (David Gyasi), Foreign Secretary of the UK, put the pieces of the puzzle together and deduce that the Prime Minister, Nicol Trowbridge (Rory Kinnear) hired Lenkov to carry out the attack on his own country. The Diplomat's timing of this coincides with Hal and deputy chief of mission, Stuart Hayford's (Ato Essandoh) meeting with Tory MP, Merritt Grove (Simon Chandler). This leads us to believe that Grove somehow knew about Trowbridge's involvement, and only trusted Hal with this information. Whether the bomb was meant for Hal or Grove could still go either way, but there's no doubt that all of these events are connected.

Trowbridge's treason and subsequent attacks on the embassy not only impact the Wylers professionally but personally as well, with Hal injured or killed by the explosion. This may be directly correlated to the attack on the aircraft carrier, but Hal's injury or death has a bigger impact on Kate's possible VP offer. If she's widowed, there's a chance that could down her chances. Season 1 showed how necessary it was for the Wylers to remain married if Kate were to get the spot. If Hal is only injured, that still could cause conflict with the job offer. Would Kate be able to keep up with everything going on while also dealing with an injured husband? Either way, it makes for a situation that Kate would need to work at overcoming. And it's ripe with personal and professional drama ever-intertwined.

Kate and Hal Aren't the Only Couple in a Rocky Relationship

The other person likely harmed by the car bombing is Stuart Hayford. While his fate is probably more at risk than Hal's, The Diplomat still has laid the groundwork for additional personal drama in the finale as well, a culmination of all the questionable communication that took place over the first season, a consequence of the profession. When he finally tells Eidra (Ali Ahn), his girlfriend and the Embassy's CIA Station Chief, about Kate's offer, she realizes he's looking to return to the States, whereas she turned down her own offer for a posting in Cairo at his persuasion. Their relationship shows the complications in relationships in their line of work but sets the stage for a very different type of office environment in a future season, undoubtedly affected by their breakup. We already got a taste of this, but this could be taken much further if Hal and Kate aren't example enough.

Even with the break-up, the character most impacted by these final events is the Foreign Secretary himself. Dennison's personal mission centered on Trowbridge and doing what he could to make him a respectable leader. How could he know that not only was he perpetuating harmful rhetoric, but also attacked their own military vessel and framed what he perceived as their enemies for it? The man whose success he fought for was responsible for pushing the UK further into turmoil, purposefully. While not the first thing on your mind after watching the finale, the fallout from his revelation could have the most impact next season, second only to the Wylers. Dennison has a flexible role as the Foreign Secretary and a clear bond with Kate Wyler, which could put him in a strategic position to deal with their Trowbridge problem. Now that his actions clearly haven't worked, it's the perfect time for his tactics to change, even if his motives haven't.

The Diplomat had plenty of heavy lifting to do to introduce the audience to Kate Wyler's world throughout the first season, and overall, succeeded astoundingly. This is hard enough for a freshman streamer on Netflix of all places, but this show also produced a captivating finale, tying certain threads closed and pulling apart other ones at the seams. While Hal's life seems safer than up-in-the-air (how can you deny the chemistry between Russell and Sewell?), the writers have laid the groundwork for the future direction of the show, rather than have waited for a renewal and introduced all the new layers in the next season. Balance is hard to find, but The Diplomat nails it.

Season 1 of The Diplomat is currently available to stream on Netflix. A release date for Season 2 has yet to be announced.