Season 2 of The Diplomat is just around the corner and things are going to be getting more explosive than ever in the Keri Russell-led series. And, by the way, we mean that very literally. The new trailer kicks off with a flashback to the last scene from the debut season’s finale, in which Hayford (Ato Essandoh) and Hal (Rufus Sewell) are targeted in a car bomb detonation. Searching for answers, Russell’s US Ambassador Kate Wyler rushes to her husband’s bedside, revealing that, for now, Hal is safe.

As tensions grow between the UK and Russia, so does the strain between Kate and Hal who, despite the latter’s brush with death, are still considering splitting up. But, there are much bigger fish to fry than a doomed marriage, as it seems that all the chaos is coming back to one source — the UK’s Prime Minister, Nicol Trowbridge (Rory Kinnear). With no choice but to push forward, Kate does exactly that, flying on a special mission to see this season’s new top dog — Allison Janney’s U.S. Vice President Grace Penn.

Also returning this season for another round of international intrigue is a lineup that includes Ali Ahn (Agatha All Along), David Gyasi (Carnival Row), Celia Imrie (Finding Your Feet), Michael McKean (This Is Spinal Tap), Nana Mensah (Presumed Innocent) and Miguel Sandoval (Medium).

Who Is Behind Season 2 of ‘The Diplomat’?

Along with starring in one of Netflix’s most intense series, Russell also serves as an executive producer alongside Janice Williams, Peter Noah, and Alex Graves. Filling out the team of executive producers is creator and showrunner, Debora Cahn. No stranger to the world of political upheaval and adrenaline-pumping cliffhangers, Cahn cut her teeth as a writer and producer during the back half of The West Wing, moving on to hold credits on other beloved productions including Grey’s Anatomy, Vinyl, and Homeland. Her work with the streamer falls under the multi-year overall deal that she signed with Netflix back in 2022.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the first season of The Diplomat earned an 84% critics score, having a much more bumpy landing with audiences at 54%. Still, those who were immediately hooked on the drama of the debut season, like Collider’s Chase Hutchinson, are bound to be sitting in front of their TVs with snacks and drinks in hand when the series returns on October 31.

You can check out the latest trailer for The Diplomat Season 2 above and get caught up with the first season now streaming on Netflix.

