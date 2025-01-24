Well, this just got interesting, somebody check on President Bartlet, because Bradley Whitford is set to join his former The West Wing co-star Allison Janney in a recurring role on Netflix’s political thriller The Diplomat, according to a report from Deadline. And here’s the kicker — the two are heading back to the White House, with Whitford playing the First Gentleman to Janney’s newly minted President Grace Penn. What?! Oh, and for all of us West Wing obsessives out there, in case you didn't realise, the series is helmed by The West Wing alum Debora Cahn, who serves as creator and executive producer.

Now, as fans of The West Wing will undoubtedly remember, Whitford and Janney starred as Josh Lyman and C.J. Cregg, who worked together as Deputy Chief of Staff and Press Secretary, respectively, for most of the show’s seven-season run and, though their dynamic remained strictly above board, their verbal sparring was a particular thrill for viewers. Whitford and Janney are no strangers to critical acclaim, too, as each earned Emmys for their work on The West Wing, and Whitford added two more trophies for his performances in The Handmaid’s Tale and Transparent, so the chance to see the pair together on screen is hugely exciting.

Outside of The Diplomat, Whitford recently wrapped filming on Netflix’s limited series Death by Lightning, where he stars alongside Michael Shannon and Matthew Macfadyen, while he will also appear in the independent romantic comedy For Worse, which he produces and co-stars in with his wife, Amy Landecker.

What is Season 3 of 'The Diplomat' Going to Be About?

Season 3 of The Diplomat, starring Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell, in case you forgot, will pick up in the aftermath of that jaw-dropping cliffhanger of Season 2. With the sudden death of the sitting President, Janney’s Vice President Grace Penn was thrust into the Oval Office entirely unexpectedly. Cohn, for her part, has said that Season 3 will "flip the chessboard", and that, in Season 3, Russell's Kate "lives the particular nightmare that is getting what you want." What that means for Kate, and the remainder of the story, is a mystery that we are going to have to be patient if we want to find out the answers.

