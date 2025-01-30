Fans have known for a very long time that The Diplomat was returning for Season 3, which means that, at this point, expectations are at an all-time high — especially after the events of the Season 2 finale. Netflix still hasn't set the date for Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) return to our screens, but today the streamer decided to give us a tiny glimpse of what's to come in the new episodes with a slate of first-look images.

Netflix kicks off the new images with the pair that we love to watch. Kate and Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell) side by side and still dealing with the aftermath of the bombing in London. In Season 3, the series will continue to have storylines happen on the other side of the pond, so there's still a lot to unpack about the conspiracy that Kate unveiled throughout Season 2.

The other images confirm the reunion that was announced last week: Allison Janney (Palm Royale) and Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid's Tale) are sharing the screen like they did all the way back in another political series: The West Wing. Whitford was cast as Grace Penn's (Janney) husband, and we all know that both characters will come front and center after Grace got an unexpected "promotion" last season. The images suggest that Kate and Hal will have at least a few moments of peace and quiet with the presidential duo, but that's certainly just the calm before the (other) storm hits. How long can they keep up the façade, only Season 3 will tell.

'The Diplomat' Season 3 Will Flip The Chessboard

Back in November, The Diplomat creator, showrunner, and executive producer Debora Cahn (Homeland) teased that Season 3 will be wildly different when it comes to Kate's wishes, personal and professional nightmares. Cahn also revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that ever since Janney came on board, she wanted the actor to be "a strong center of gravity in the story." Now that all — or at least most — cards are on the table, we have to know how America will deal with the fact that the finger is pointed back at them and the true enemy is within.

Main cast members David Gyasi (Carnival Row), Ali Ahn (Agatha All Along), Rory Kinnear (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), Ato Essandoh (Reptile), Pearl Mackie (Doctor Who), Tim Delap (Napoleon) and Adam Silver (Black Doves) are all expected to return to Season 3, but Netflix is yet to make an official announcement, as well as unveiling new and exciting guest stars who will join Whitford.

Season 3 of The Diplomat is expected to premiere in 2025, but Netflix is yet to reveal a precise release window for the series.