The second season of The Diplomat premiered in the fall of 2024, with the web of political intrigue being woven around Ambassador Kate Wyler (Keri Russell), becoming ever more complicated. By the time the season ended its run, President Rayburn (Michael McKean) had suffered a heart attack and died, with Kate's husband, Hal's (Rufus Sewell) inability to stick to a well laid out plan, playing a significant role. With a conspiracy at the very highest points of political power in the United States of America, Kate will have her hands full when the show returns for a third season. However, that won't be the only complicated issue she gets to deal with.

Kate and Hal have an unconventional relationship. While they still feel some level of affection for each other. It is fair to say that the marriage of the Wylers has been skating on thin ice for two seasons now. When Kate learns that her husband somewhat facilitated President Rayburn's death, ultimately jettisoning her own ascent to being Vice President of the United States, she'd likely have a fit. And rightly so. Speaking in an interview with Screen Rant, executive producers Alex Graves and Janice Williams revealed that Season 3 will delve deeper and explore the fractured and unpredictable union between the pair. Graves teased the upcoming season, revealing, "That's a big part of season 3. Let's just say there's a lot of fantastic performances and more amazing writing in season 3."

The union between Kate and Hal has been difficult from the very beginning of the show. While their personal dynamic might have its significant challenges, they are a power couple when they team up in the political arena. However, as Season 2 progressed, even that began to wane before they ultimately found their way back to each other...slightly. Williams elaborates on the complex nature of this marital union, saying:

"I think you saw in season 2 they broke apart and they came together. That is the state of their union. That has always been the state of their union—to be madly in love with someone and [have rage] toward them all at the same time."

A Season of Political Intrigue and Emotional Chaos in the Works