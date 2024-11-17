Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'The Diplomat' Season 2.

The Season 2 finale of Netflix's The Diplomat left off on a shocking cliffhanger that will undoubtedly change the course of the show, particularly for lead character Kate Wyler (Keri Russell). Throughout the run of the show, one of the biggest questions has been whether Kate will become Vice President under President William Rayburn (Michael McKean). When Kate finds out from her husband Hal (Rufus Sewell) that she was assigned to be the UK Ambassador as an assessment for the position by the President's Chief of Staff, Billie Appiah (Nana Mensah), she completely rejects the idea. She wants nothing to do with the pomp and power that the VP position brings, which Hal argues makes her the perfect candidate and partner to President Rayburn. Over the course of the series, Kate begins to warm to the idea, until, of course, she meets the current Vice President, Grace Penn (Allison Janney), in the penultimate episode of Season 2, which changes everything.

Kate Has Changed Her Mind About Being Vice President in 'The Diplomat'

Early in Season 1, Kate learns that Vice President Grace Penn was planning to resign after learning about her husband's financial misdeeds. President Rayburn wanted a replacement who wasn't going to campaign for their own political run and who would help the lame-duck President build overseas. Kate seems like the best candidate, considering she's not the least bit interested in politics and has the experience necessary to fill the role as needed. Being Vice President is completely antithetical to who Kate is professionally, thriving much more in handling things behind the scenes in her usual black suit, rather than being thrown into the political spotlight in a ceremonial role.

Still, those around her, especially Hal, try their best to convince her that she's the perfect person for the job. The inherent power that would come with the title of Vice President does not entice Kate at all. In fact, it makes her question if she'd lose her ability to make real change like she can now as Ambassador. It's clear though that Hal has some ulterior motives in wanting his wife to be Vice President, as he is someone who is attracted to power. Since their marriage is already on the rocks, this creates a lot more conflict for Kate as she tries to navigate what she truly wants and what she believes will be best for the country.

By the end of Season 1 and into Season 2, Kate has moved away from outright rejecting the idea, though she doesn't fully embrace it. However, when she meets Vice President Grace Penn for the first time, she is completely blown away by how amazing she is. Kate becomes adamant that Penn should not resign and is the right person for the position until a truth comes out that turns everything on its head.

How the Major Twists in the Season 2 Finale of 'The Diplomat' Change Everything for Kate

In the penultimate episode of Season 2, Hal reveals to Kate that Vice President Penn is actually responsible for hiring the Lenkov group to bomb the UK ship, HMS Courageous, the disaster that brought Kate to the UK in the first place. Kate is horrified by this and confronts the Vice President, who has an explanation. In a great finale scene involving a giant map and some burned firewood (thank you to powers that be for putting Allison Janney back in a White House position), Vice President Penn explains that she ordered the bombing to stop Scottish independence, which would have lost the United States a key nuclear submarine base. No one was supposed to be killed, but Penn still believes it was for the greater good.

It's clear from the way that Russell plays the scene across from Janney that Kate is completely conflicted by what she's just heard. She knows that Penn should resign, but on some level can understand why she did it. Ultimately, though, Kate's love for her country makes her see that someone who makes those decisions shouldn't be in power. By the end of the finale, Kate finally tells Hal, “I want to be Vice President.” However, this change of heart couldn't come at a worse time.

After the sudden death of President Rayburn, Grace Penn is now the sitting President, leaving the VP vacant completely open. Penn is obviously aware of everything Kate knows, which puts her future in a very murky place. Will the new President remove Kate from her UK post, effectively ending her career, or will she be strategic and try to convince Kate to take the VP spot in an attempt to keep her enemies close? Viewers will have to wait for Season 3 to find out for sure, but showrunner Debora Cahn may have dropped some hints about what's next for Kate Wyler.

What 'The Diplomat' Showrunner Debra Cahn Said About Kate in Season 3

The fact that Grace Penn is now the President opens up a lot of questions for Kate. She finally decided she wanted the Vice President job, but now she would be taking it under a President that she knows is corrupt. This would set up a fascinating dynamic between Janney's Penn and Russell's Kate, as clear enemies that need each other to succeed. In an interview with Netflix's Tudum, showrunner Debora Cahn said that Season 3 gives Kate, “the particular nightmare that is getting what you want.” This obviously could be interpreted in many ways, considering that Kate only recently decided she wanted the VP spot.

On top of that, Hal, in many ways, is responsible for the new impossible predicament that Kate finds herself in. Hal was supposed to tell Secretary of State Miguel Ganon (Miguel Sandoval) about Grace Penn's corruption, but instead, he told President Rayburn, which is what led him to his death. Now that Penn is President, will the truth ever see the light of day? This opens up a lot of questions about what this will mean for the already tumultuous marriage of Kate and Hal. There isn't a premiere date set yet for Season 3, although production has begun in both London and New York. Hopefully, that means fans won't have to wait too long to learn what the future holds. While audiences can speculate how things will turn out in Season 3 of The Diplomat, it's clear that life is going to get even more difficult for Kate Wyler.

Both seasons of The Diplomat are available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

