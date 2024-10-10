The second season of The Diplomat has yet to explode onto Netflix on October 31 but the steamer has already picked up the series for another round of political intrigue. Today, the studio announced that the Keri Russell-led series is already hard at work on a third season, with the production team hopping back and forth across the pond between New York and London. No plot details for what will eventually be the next batch of episodes has been revealed but that’s completely understandable seeing as how we haven’t even seen how things will pick up following the Season 1 cliffhanger ending.

In a statement paired with the thrilling announcement, series creator Debora Cahn said, “After an amazing summer shooting in the UK, we brought London home to NY. Best of both worlds — filming in Brooklyn. We love doing this. We’re so excited to get to keep going.”

The beginning of the next season will find The Diplomat’s leading characters in a bit of upheaval following the car bombing Season 1 finale that involved Hayford (Ato Essandoh) and Hal (Rufus Sewell). From everything we’ve learned through promotional trailers and the like, despite her husband’s brush with death, US Ambassador Kate Wyler (Russell), is still planning to leave her unhappy marriage with Hal. But their relationship woes will be the easiest thing for the pair to sift through in the upcoming season as tensions with Russia grow to an alltime high and Kate is put in a difficult position to out UK’s Prime Minister (Rory Kinnear) as the person pulling all the strings. With an ally in her home country, Kate will be forced to seek the aid of the tough-as-nails U.S. Vice President, Grace Penn (Allison Janney).

Who Else Is In Season 2 of ‘The Diplomat’?

Filling out the production’s ensemble cast is a call sheet that includes David Gyasi (Carnival Row), Ali Ahn (Agatha All Along), Celia Imrie (Finding Your Feet), Nana Mensah (Presumed Innocent), Michael McKean (This Is Spinal Tap) and Miguel Sandoval (Medium). The production is the latest to come from Cahn who just can’t seem to pull herself away from political projects, particularly those with a strong leading female. In the past, she served as the executive producer for Showtime’s Homeland, a writer and producer on The West Wing during its later years, and was also part of the Grey’s Anatomy family for a time.

You can get caught up on the first season of The Diplomat as it’s now streaming on Netflix before the second season arrives on October 31. Stay tuned to Collider for more information surrounding the show’s third installment.