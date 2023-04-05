Netflix has released a new trailer for The Diplomat, an upcoming political thriller starring Keri Russell as a U.S. Ambassador. The series was penned by Debora Cahn, whose previous work includes TV hits such as Homeland, Grey's Anatomy, and The West Wing.

The trailer introduces us to Kate Wyler (Russell), an US ambassador who has been recently sent to London. In the trailer, Kate awkwardly meets Great Britain’s Prime Minister, teasing how she’s uncomfortable working in the European country. The reason is that Kate feels at home in a crisis zone and hoped to be sent to Afghanistan before being relocated to London. However, while the London position might not represent her dream job, Kate will soon have to deal with a dangerous crisis, as she realizes someone is luring a strike force into the Persian Gulf. Russell has a lot of experience with spy stories thanks to her critically-acclaimed role in The Americans, so it’s nice to see her return to political thrillers.

To make Kate’s life even more challenging, she’s traveling to London with her husband Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell), who was a US ambassador for many years and still has a huge political reach abroad. Hal misses the time when he was in the spotlight of the political game and will jump at any chance he gets to be the center of attention, even though he doesn't work for the US government anymore. As a result, The Diplomat doubles down as an intimate drama that discusses how long-term relationships can be hard to handle.

Image via Netflix

When Is The Diplomat Coming to Netflix?

The Diplomat's cast also features the talent David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, and Ato Essandoh. Guest stars include Celia Imrie, Michael McKean, Nana Mensah, T’Nia Miller, and Miguel Sandoval.

All eight episodes of The Diplomat come to Netflix on Thursday, April 20. Check out the new trailer and the series’ synopsis below.