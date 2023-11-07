The Big Picture The Dirty South debuts in theaters this week.

The exclusive sneak peek clip reveals a pivotal moment in Sue's story, where she enlists the help of a stranger for a risky job that could earn them a significant amount of money.

The movie marks Matthew Yerby's debut as a writer and director.

A month ago, Cineverse reached out to Collider to debut the trailer for their action-thriller movie The Dirty South. Now, with the premiere just a couple of days away, it’s time to take another look and get teased for the Dermot Mulroney (Marvel's Secret Invasion), Willa Holland (Arrow) and Shane West (Salem) movie. The story centers around a woman who turns to desperate measures in order to save her family’s business. The exclusive clip that we’re debuting today reveals the turning point in her story.

In the clip, Sue Parker (Holland) approaches a stranger (West) who thinks he managed to pull a peculiar trick inside her bar without anyone noticing, but he never expected she’d have a keen eye for it. Luckily for him, Sue is on the hunt for someone who’ll join her in order to do a risky job that could earn them 30 grand – which is a lot more than the man could hope for.

Of course this won’t come easy. If the trailer was any indication, The Dirty South will see their plan spiral out of control and turn a promising plan into a whirlpool of deception, larceny, lawlessness and deadly consequences. There’s no telling who will come out the other side with the money – Sue with the funds to save her bar, the drifter with more than he bargained for or the local tycoon (Mulroney) who may get even richer. We’ll have to wait until the premiere to find out.

'The Dirty South' May Bring An Exciting New Voice Into The Action-Thriller Scene

The Dirty South marks the feature film writing and directing debut of Matthew Yerby. Depending on how it turns out, the movie could represent the emergence of an exciting new voice in the thriller segment – which is always welcome. Just last month we were introduced to another first-time writer/director whose career quickly became one to follow: Grant Singer, who directed Netflix’s Reptile, one of the streamer’s most watched movies of 2023.

For The Dirty South, Cineverse is betting on a simultaneous release in theaters, on Digital and On Demand, which essentially means a portion of the public will be able to choose where they’d prefer to check it out. The strategy mirrors horror movie Five Nights At Freddy’s, who also was released for home viewing and in theaters at the same time and it didn’t stop it from becoming a hit.

The Dirty South premieres in theaters, on Demand and on Digital this Friday, November 10. You can find it at your local theater. Check out the trailer below and the exclusive sneak peek above: