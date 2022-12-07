Collider can exclusively present the trailer for The Disappearance of Toby Blackwood, an upcoming comedy about untangling a web of wacky conspiracy theories in the middle of the COVID lockdown. Set in May 2020, the movie follows two friends who join forces to solve the mysterious disappearance of a famous YouTube conspiracy theorist.

The trailer introduces us to Wes (Joe Ahern), a recently divorced man trying to fill the hours in the lockdown the best he can. That includes watching the crazy videos of his childhood friend Toby (Doug Mellard), who became famous by spreading the most illogical conspiracy theories on YouTube. One afternoon, Wes gets a call from his friend Luke (Grant Harvey), who’s bored with the pandemic and decides to investigate the disappearance of Toby. As it turns out, Toby vanished without warning, leaving dozens of thousand of followers wondering where he could be.

With nothing else to do, Wes and Luke search for clues of Toby’s whereabouts on his videos while contacting his most feverous fans. As expected, they end up involved with all sorts of wackos as their notion of reality melts. It looks like a trippy journey through the world of conspiracy theories, simultaneously exploring how the COVID lockdown led us all to find excuses to get busy and avoid our feelings.

Who’s Involved in The Disappearance of Toby Blackwood?

The Disappearance of Toby Blackwood is directed by Joe Ahern from a script by Doug Mellard & Joe Ahern. Mellard and Ahern also produce alongside Dan Riddle, Flynn Fletcher, and Katie Middleton. The Disappearance of Toby Blackwood began production at the beginning of the lockdown, which led the crew to shoot almost every scene with a single star present. That helped create the unique atmosphere of the movie since the isolation of the story reflects the actual isolation of the cast.

The Disappearance of Toby Blackwood also stars Dana DeLorenzo, Natasha Hall, and Todd Giebenhain. The movie also features cameos from actors and comedians such as Luis Guzmán, Rick Gomez, Doug Benson, and Dan Cummins.

The Disappearance of Toby Blackwood will be available to rent and own through Freestyle Digital Media on December 20. Check out the exclusive trailer and the movie’s synopsis below.