The Big Picture The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. is a fun watch with its unique, meta humor and sketch comedy-like format.

The show satirizes high school tropes by exaggerating characters and highlighting the meaningless nature of teenage social politics.

The simplicity of the art and animation allows the comedy to take center stage, making it the funniest and most enjoyable teen anime out there.

There are tons of comedy animes out there, and plenty of teen comedies in general, so much that it can be hard to figure out which ones are worth your time and which aren’t. There are plenty of ways to try and set a show apart, but comedy often thrives on simplicity, which is what makes The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. such a fun watch. The show follows teen psychic Saiki Kusuo (Hiroshi Kamiya) who has basically every superpower you can imagine (think One Punch Man but… more). He could kill a god if he wanted to, but what he wants more than anything is a boring, normal life. He’s a sharp contrast to the normal teen characters we see always striving for purpose or greatness. And this angle, along with the show’s unique way of always firing on all comedic cylinders, makes The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. the funniest teen anime out there.

'The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.' Is Just Plain Weird — And That's Why It's Great

Some comedy shows are very grounded, but Saiki K is not one of them. The story is told in a series of vignettes. Rather than a typical narrative episode, we get what is essentially a loosely connected series of sketches. This format allows the show to basically be a sketch comedy with a rotating cast of characters. And this allows them to just go buck wild with some of the setups, giving you a pure dopamine boost with its unique, meta humor.

Things are just weird in the Saiki world. Sometimes, there are normal school problems, like avoiding a classmate you don’t like. But sometimes, the show takes an extended detour to hear about the love lives of two neighborhood cats. Consequences are questionable at best because Saiki can (and has) wiped memories en masse before. For example, Saiki was born with pink hair, and rather than look strange to others, he just made it the norm for everyone to have weird hair and features. This is not usually a world with challenges because most problems Saiki can solve are solved by his powers in seconds. Rather than trying to find things Saiki can’t do to create problems, the show treats every easily fixable scenario as an opportunity for comedy. The popular girl is in love with Saiki and doesn’t think he knows, for example, but he can hear thoughts and has known the whole time — he’s just mostly inconvenienced by it. Saiki’s brother is an evil scientist, but it isn't much of a threat — Saiki has god powers. The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. isn't trying to find Saiki's kryptonite, but instead use his unbeatable power for comedic purposes.

Saiki Is Not Your Average Superhero

Saiki works because its titular protagonist is a hypocrite. He’s constantly judging his classmates for being strange or desperate or anything a normal teen tends to be. He wants to be normal but is the weirdest out of everyone. Saiki is often positioned as the reasonable straight man in these situations, but because of his psychic abilities, he's usually the one solving the problem instead of just rolling his eyes at it.

But what makes the show so funny is that this guy could solve most problems immediately, but he’d rather just eat his coffee jelly. He keeps his powers to himself, but not out of fear like so many super-powered characters, but because it’s too much of a hassle for people to know. And despite his efforts to be antisocial, everyone just wants to be friends with him. His biggest challenge is usually just that he keeps accidentally using his powers in ways that help people, and it makes people like him more. This is a problem because he just wants to be left alone. His idol is a guy in his school who always manages to be perfectly average. He’s a straight man in a comedy who’s only the straight man because he desperately wants to be (but somehow keeps failing in crucial moments). The contrast between Saiki’s insane powers and his deadpan reactions to everyone else’s antics are a strong source of comedy for the show. Watching Saiki try (and fail) to be a wallflower is a strong antithesis to the usual teen protagonists we see, and yet his extreme conviction to this ridiculous goal feels true to the often comically unattainable social standards teens hold themselves to.

'The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.' Loves To Exaggerate High School Tropes

Part of what makes The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. such a good teen anime is the way it satirizes high school. Teen comedies are done to death, so the show plays off of these established tropes. The popular girl is viewed as a godlike being and has Disney princess powers. The jock is dumb as rocks but always the best. One of the few people Saiki tolerates is a relatively shy kid who thinks he’s the protagonist of a fantasy manga. There are delinquents and model students, but they’re all pushed to cartoonish extremes. These are characters who have to be able to look at Saiki with his limitless powers and blatant disdain for them and still desperately want to be his friend. By exaggerating everything to such a ridiculous extent, it's easy to see how stupid a lot of these problems are. Especially when paired with Saiki’s constant drive to just have the most mundane existence possible, it really highlights how much of teenage social politics is just meaningless.

'The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.' Knows That Simple Works Best

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. is super easy to get sucked into. The bite-sized storytelling and fast comedic pace makes it a breeze to watch. The art in this anime is simple, the character designs are functional and distinct, and the music is solid. It’s not a show going for any awards for presentation, but this more stripped back style allows the show to really focus on the comedy. It doesn't need to be the most gorgeous show — but it is the funniest, hands down. The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. isn't afraid to take gags as far as possible, really using Saiki’s powers to the fullest. When he’s scared, he teleports continents away; he dislocates every bone in his body to help a magician; he turns into a girl multiple times for reasons both nefarious and silly. The art isn’t what makes these jokes work, it’s the commitment to the bit and the way it's executed. Saiki K. could have easily been live-action instead of animated, but it still uses the medium of animation to its benefit to stretch the absurdism even further.

Saiki K. is an anime that’s hard to describe. The comedy is so central to it that the plot basically is the jokes. It’s a show that’s able to feel extremely relatable despite the wildness of what’s occurring. It laughs at the absurdity of teen life and the worries that dominate our minds in high school. It’s also just a super fun and goofy superhero show about a guy who really, really does not want the job. While it can tackle all different types of comedy it never gets too raunchy or mean-spirited. It’s the kind of show you’d enjoy at 14 as much as 44.

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. is available to watch on Netflix (just don’t watch the Reawakened spin-off, trust me).