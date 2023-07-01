The sheer quantity of Netflix’s output of original science fiction films can be overwhelming for genre films to separate the high-end prestige projects from generic rip-offs of other popular titles. When everything is cataloged under the same content bubble, a title like The Discovery can easily go unnoticed. Although the simple title and stark poster may indicate that The Discovery is just another streaming title, the film hails from The One I Love and Windfall filmmaker Charlie McDowell, and was picked up by the streaming service for exclusive distribution after its premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. Not only is The Discovery one of the best films in recent memory about predestination and artificial intelligence, but it features Jason Segel in one of his first dramatic roles and Robert Redford in one of the few modern films that warranted his legendary star power.

The Discovery takes place in the aftermath of a scientific breakthrough by the brilliant researcher Thomas Harbor (Redford), who determined that there was scientific proof of an afterlife after years of experimentation. While Thomas’ attempt was not to question anyone’s faith or cause any global disturbances, the media attention on his studies has led to a high in suicides around the world. As a result, Thomas has become secluded, as any questionnaire he’s met with is bound to ask him whether he feels responsible for the mass killing; this is evident from an opening scene in which his interviewer dies by suicide in the midst of a live broadcast. Thomas’ research has also made it difficult for him to connect with his family, as his son Will (Jason Segel) had issues with depression prior to his father’s discovery. Their relationship has only worsened ever since.

The Discovery came at a pivotal point in both Redford and Segels’ filmographies. There was no need for Redford to pad out the later half of his track record with streaming titles, as his work in the 1970s and 1980s spoke for itself. Between Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Downhill Racer, Three Days of the Condor, Jeremiah Johnson, The Candidate, and The Sting, Redford had been the voice of a generation. The roles he was offered in an era that no longer relied on ”movie stars” were all either commentaries or parodies of his earlier work; All is Lost and The Old Man & The Gun both had the “one last ride” premise that would seemingly mark the end of his career. Thankfully, The Discovery gave him the opportunity to do something he was rarely granted the opportunity to do anymore: be a character actor. He’s downright riveting as a genius who never intended to “play god,” and fears socialization because he knows the danger that his knowledge has.

Segel had been a comedic icon for well over a decade thanks to his leading roles in Judd Apatow productions like Forgetting Sarah Marshall and I Love You, Man, but he had only first ventured into truly dramatic territory with 2015’s The End of the Tour, in which he played acclaimed novelist David Foster Wallace. While The End of the Tour was a masterpiece in its own right, Segel had footage, interviews, and knowledge of the real Wallace to base his performance on. With the character of Will, he had to create a tragic and empathetic figure based on his imagination alone, and imply an entire backstory with his father that was never specifically stated. There are years of tension and arguments that can be imagined between Will and Thomas based on the conversations that Segel and Redford share, even if their interactions onscreen are simply terse and courteous.

Jason Segel and Rooney Mara Have Great Chemistry

After Will reluctantly accepts his father’s invitation to attend a seminar marking the second anniversary of his discovery, he meets the enigmatic woman Isla (Rooney Mara) on a ferry as he travels en route to his father’s island. It’s evident that there is tragedy in both of their lives, and the initial conversations they share only indicate that there’s something they’re both holding back. Will feels guilty due to his father’s seemingly brash actions, and Isla is mourning the death of her son. Their interactions aren’t necessarily romantic, as neither character has properly given themselves time to grieve. Both actors are able to suggest a romantic side to their relationship without it ever becoming blatant; perhaps a romance could emerge after they’ve both been through years of counseling.

They are both forced to relive their trauma as they discuss the very nature of death as it relates to Will’s discoveries and research. Segal is remarkably able to shed any signs of comedy whatsoever; his disheveled, sad sack nature feels as if he was playing his Forgetting Sarah Marshall character completely seriously. As for Mara, it’s one of the best roles she took on in the aftermath of her creative high in The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo and Carol. The loss of her child clearly weighs heavily on every attempt at normal interaction she makes. McDowell finds an interesting way to build their chemistry. Both are curious about Will’s research, and through their mutual investigation, they begin to bond. It was a creative way to funnel in plot exposition, as seeing Will and Isla go behind Thomas’ back to do their own studies is more interesting than the type of expositional chunks that generally come with any film about predestination.

The Discovery takes an interesting twist on the very nature of the afterlife itself in its third act, and it's one that proves to be more interesting after subsequent rewatches. Each subsequent viewing becomes more layered as a result; if this is what the afterlife is, then would all the same people choose to end their lives so early? While it may be easily dismissed as another title within Netflix’s algorithm, The Discovery might have been too weird to become mainstream if it had hit wide theatrical release. It is an underrated gem made even more powerful by the dramatic heft that Redford, Segel, and Mara bring to the screen.