When you go diving, you can prepare for every possible risk that the activity may present to you, but sometimes nature has a way of sneaking up when you least expect it. In the edge-of-your-seat trailer for The Dive, which RLJE shared with Collider and allowed us to debut exclusively today, you can see how chance sometimes creates impossible scenarios that make for terrifying situations – but also great cinema. The distribution company also shared when you can expect to watch it: In just a couple of months, on August 25.

The trailer for The Dive is quick to establish the daunting reality: Drew (Sophie Lowe) and May (Louisa Krause) go diving in an isolated area and suddenly a catastrophic landslide sends massive rocks tumbling into the water – which traps one of them under the debris with low oxygen levels. With the underwater stage set, we need only kick back and panic with the girls as they try to escape the dire situation.

As if that wasn’t nerve-wracking enough, The Dive goes further and sets a ticking clock in place: At some point in the movie, one of the girls will have only 20 minutes to get back to the surface, find help and return to rescue her sister before her oxygen levels drop to zero. So, it’s pretty safe to say which twenty minutes will be the most intense of the entire film, and we’re more than ready for it.

Two Girls, One Terror

The Dive is directed by Maximilian Erlenwein, who previously helmed Stereo and episodes from Netflix’s Skylines. He co-writes the script with Joachim Hedén, a Swedish director who often doubles down as cinematographer and screenwriter. The Dive is based on Hedén’s movie Breaking Surface, a Swedish thriller with stakes just a little bit higher as the story takes place in icy waters.

The two girls in absolute danger and having to fend for themselves is a subgenre in thriller cinema that often makes for compelling stories. Last year, Fall became a surprise hit by earning seven times its budget at the box office. It tells the story of two best friends who decide to climb a television broadcasting tower which is 2,000 ft tall.

The Dive premieres in theaters on August 25. You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: