Most directors would balk at the limitations presented by The Diving Bell and the Butterfly. Among the many challenges inherent in adapting Jean-Dominique Bauby's memoir about living with locked-in syndrome is the fact that its main character can only express himself by blinking his left eye. Yet rather than be hemmed in by these restrictions, director Julian Schnabel embraces them, placing audiences inside the mind of a man whose imagination ran free when his body couldn't. The result is a claustrophobic masterpiece about the triumph of the human spirit over adversity.

'The Diving Bell and the Butterfly' Makes the Un-adaptable Adaptable

Mathieu Amalric plays Bauby, who awakens from a three-week coma to discover that he's paralyzed from head to toe after suffering a massive stroke. Once the charismatic, fast-living editor of the French fashion magazine Elle, Bauby is now unable to walk, talk, or eat, although his mind remains active. His speech therapist, Henriette Durand (Marie-Josée Croze), devises a system by which Bauby can communicate by blinking his one functioning eye: she reads from a chart with letters arranged by their frequency of use, and he blinks for each letter he wants to use until a word forms. Although he is at first resistant, Bauby eventually learns to "speak" this way, and with the help of a publishing assistant, Claude Mendibil (Anne Consigny), writes a book about his past life and his experiences with locked-in syndrome. Ten days after the book is published, Bauby dies from pneumonia.

Adapted by Oscar-winning screenwriter Ronald Harwood (The Pianist), The Diving Bell and the Butterfly employs both a first-person perspective and a flashback structure, offering glimpses into Bauby's life before his stroke and showing how he adjusts to life after it. The film cuts back and forth between the past and present, showing how loved ones who he kept at a distance try to adjust to the reality of his condition. There's his ex, Céline Desmoulins (Emmanuelle Seigner), who wants to ensure that their children will still be a part of his life despite his protestations; his father, Mr. Bauby Sr. (Max von Sydow), unable to visit because he can't descend the steps to his apartment; and his lover, Joséphine (Marina Hand), who refuses to visit because she wants to remember him as he was. Several other friends, doctors, and nurses float in and out of Bauby's orbit, and their interactions with him reflect his journey from wishing for death to re-embracing life.

Schnabel Liberates the Camera to Take Us Inside Bauby's Mind and Imagination

When The Diving Bell and the Butterfly opens, the audience is placed firmly within Bauby's point-of-view as he awakens from his coma. The cinematography by frequent Steven Spielberg collaborator Janusz Kaminski (Oscar-winner for Schindler's List and Saving Private Ryan) turns the camera into Bauby's eye, moving about the room first drowsily, then frantically as he realizes where he is. We hear his voice-over as he struggles to express the thoughts that are racing through his mind. Bit by bit, we come to the same realization as he does: that he is confined to his body and unable to speak. Schnabel keeps us in this perspective for much of the first act, as Bauby feels resigned to his condition. Doctors, friends, and family members speak to him by getting close to his one good eye, and we see the sadness in their faces. The first time Durand tries to teach him to talk by blinking, he tells her he wants to die, and she admonishes him for giving up so easily: there are, after all, people who care about him, including her.

Bit by bit, Schnabel expands the world of the film, first by taking us inside Bauby's active imagination, his memories of his former self, and his fantasies of what he would do were it not for his disabilities. We see images of him trapped in a diving bell and of a butterfly soaring through a field, signifying that his mind will not be trapped. Then, as Bauby makes attempts to communicate and starts to write his book, Schnabel shows the world outside of his point-of-view. In this way, he is using visual storytelling techniques to show Bauby's world expanding as he refuses to be restricted by his illness. It's much the same way that Schnabel, a painter who often makes films about the lives of struggling artists, refuses to be restricted by the confines of the story, and instead uses it as a means to explore the limitless boundaries of the mind and spirit.

