Margaret Qualley, Josh Brolin, and Guy Pearce are all set to star in Ridley Scott's next movie. They'll join Jacob Elordi in the science fiction epic The Dog Stars. Deadline reports that the film is slated to begin filming in April in Italy.

The film is set in the near future, after a disaster has ravaged the world. Elordi will play Hig, a civilian pilot who rode out the collapse of civilization in an abandoned Colorado airbase with only his dog for companionship. However, he finds an unlikely friend in Bangley (Brolin), a hard-edged ex-marine. The two of them learn that some vestiges of civilization may remain, and they set out together to find them. Along the way, they'll meet a world-weary ranger (Pearce) and his daughter Cima (Qualley), a doctor. Pearce and Brolin have both worked with Scott before: Brolin played a crooked cop in American Gangster, while Pearce played a sinister CEO in Scott's Alien prequel Prometheus. The film was initially also supposed to reunite Scott with Gladiator II star Paul Mescal, but scheduling conflicts resulted in Elordi taking the lead role instead.

Where Can You See Margaret Qualley, Josh Brolin, and Guy Pearce Next?

Qualley is currently showering in praise for her role in the body horror film The Substance. She is next set to star in Honey Don't!, a crime comedy reuniting her with her Drive-Away Dolls director Ethan Coen; Blue Moon, a musical biopic from Richard Linklater; Huntington, a black comedy thriller with Glen Powell; and the long-awaited Adam Sandler comedy sequel Happy Gilmore 2. After playing Gurney Halleck in Denis Villeneuve's two-part adaptation of Dune, Brolin will star in the latest Benoit Blanc murder mystery, Wake Up Dead Man; Edgar Wright's remake of Stephen King's The Running Man; and Weapons, the new horror film from Barbarian's Zach Cregger. After an acclaimed turn in The Brutalist, Pearce is slated to star in the period horror film Killing Faith, with DeWanda Wise; and the thriller The Woman in Cabin 10, with Keira Knightley. He is also gearing up to reprise his breakout role as hot-headed draq queen Adam in a sequel to Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

The Dog Stars was written by Mark L. Smith (Twisters, American Primeval), who adapted the 2012 Peter Heller novel of the same name. Michael Pruss will produce for Ridley Scott's production company Scott Free alongside Smith and Cliff Roberts.

The Dog Stars is set to film in April; no release date has yet been announced.