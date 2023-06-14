Whether it’s The Wolf Man or An American Werewolf in London, nothing quite beats a good werewolf story for viewers to sink their teeth into. Now a terrifying new documentary is howling its way in Collider’s exclusive first look at the official trailer for The Dogman Triangle: Werewolves in the Lone Star State from 1091 Pictures.

The documentary film is inspired by the book of the same name by Aaron Deese and centers on the author’s investigation, with independent researcher and author Shannon LeGro, as the two dive deep into reported sightings of upright-walking werewolves in the state of Texas. In their quest to seek the truth, speaking with witnesses and experts, Deese and LeGro soon uncover a uniquely American phenomenon deeply rooted in the state’s ancient past.

With footage showcasing haunting descriptions of werewolves roaming at night from eyewitness testimonies, the trailer effectively teases an unraveling mystery that will likely keep audiences at the edge of their seats. Whether the investigation leads to conclusive evidence of the existence of the malevolent creature remains to be seen. Only time will tell when The Dogman Triangle: Werewolves in the Lone Star State debuts on streaming later this summer.

RELATED: ‘Wolf Pack’ and 9 More Werewolf Shows and Movies That Are Streaming Right Now

A Deep Investigation Shines a New Light to the Classic Cryptid

Werewolf legends have plagued various cultures for centuries, which can be reflected in both film and television. Of course, with such prominence in mainstream culture, it comes as no surprise that indie powerhouse Small Town Monsters would be on the case with this latest film. The production company is best known for its cryptid documentaries, diving deep into classic urban legends, such as Bigfoot and the Mothman, that continue to thrive across the globe.

While audiences may have seen their fair share of werewolf legends over the years, The Dogman Triangle: Werewolves in the Lone Star State could serve as a unique experience due to its documentary approach, with chilling interviews from eyewitness testimonies bolstered by director Seth Breedlove‘s deeper dive into the original book. In a summer full of big-screen horror flicks, The Dogman Triangle could be the perfect film for cryptid enthusiasts and werewolf fans alike when it debuts on the small screen.

The Dogman Triangle: Werewolves in the Lone Star State howls into streaming platforms on June 27. Check out the official trailer and poster for the upcoming film below.