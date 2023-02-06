Collider can exclusively reveal the trailer for The Donor Party, a new comedy from Thom Harp that's all about finding Jaclyn (Malin Åkerman) a baby daddy. The film follows Jaclyn in her desperate attempts to become a mom after suffering a messy divorce and sifting through countless online suitors to no avail. Her friends help her realize that she doesn't need a husband to have a child, however, and they agree to aid her in her attempts to get lucky with three unwitting sperm donors. The trailer shows her putting her plan into action, though that's easier said than done when she's doing it all under the guise of celebrating a birthday party for her good friend Geoff (Rob Corddry).

Jaclyn's motivation to have a baby by any means necessary is stoked when she runs into her ex-husband. He's found someone else and has a child with her already which drives Jaclyn up a wall since he never wanted kids with her. She's deeply afraid of never becoming a mom, but her friends are eager to help. Knowing that she doesn't want to merely hook up with some random dude, they arrange for a few decent suitors to show up at Geoff's birthday party, but there are two issues. First, she's not used to casual sex and second, these guys are not exactly her type. They all have their flaws and one might just be a male stripper, but Jaclyn's done waiting for someone else.

The Donor Party looks to have fun as Jaclyn tries to make her dreams come true. Everyone seems to be enjoying the party, and there's plenty of sisterhood between Jaclyn and her friends. The only thing that could stop the party is if Geoff found out what was really going on behind the scenes on what was supposed to be his special day. Sure enough, one of the suitors basically blurts out the party's not-so-hidden purpose, meaning Jaclyn will have to do some work to not lose a friend.

The Donor Party Reunites Cast Members of Childrens Hospital

Harp makes his feature directorial debut with The Donor Party, and he has a fun cast to do it with. It marks a re-team of Åkerman and Jerry O'Connell who previously shared the screen in the hit Showtime drama Billions. O'Connell joins Dan Ahdoot, Jeff Torres, and Ryan Hansen as one of the four unsuspecting donors attending the big shindig. Bria Henderson and Erinn Hayes also star as Jaclyn's friends. Nancy Leopardi and Ross Kohn, Åkerman, and Rob Corddry serve as producers on the film.

The Donor Party also notably reunites many of the cast behind the critically acclaimed Adult Swim medical drama parody Childrens Hospital which was co-created by and starred Corddry with Åkerman, Hansen, Hayes, and Beth Dover among its dynamite cast. They were part of an ensemble that featured the comedic talents of Rob Huebel, Ken Marino, Megan Mulally, Michael Cera, Lake Bell, Henry Winkler, Nick Offerman, Jordan Peele, and Nick Kroll among others. The series scored Corddry four Primetime Emmys across a strong seven-season run.

The Donor Party pulls into theaters and will be available on demand on March 3. Check out the exclusive trailer and the brand-new poster below: