After debuting at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, the 4K restoration of cinematic provocateur ​​​​​​Gregg Araki's 1995 cult classic, The Doom Generation, is getting a theatrical release. The middle entry in the writer/director's Teenage Apocalypse trilogy (in between 1993's Totally F***ed Up and 1997's Nowhere), The Doom Generation has long been unavailable in any format save for used copies of the long out-of-print DVD. The restoration presents Araki's previously-unreleased director's cut of the film, with rehabilitated visuals and a new 5.1 audio mix to boot.

Starring a then-unknown Rose McGowan alongside James Duval (who'd go on to play 'Frank the Rabbit' in Donnie Darko) and Johnathon Schaech (That Thing You Do!, Prom Night), The Doom Generation continues to defy easy categorization nearly thirty years after its original release. Surrealistic, graphic, and darkly comedic (as Araki's work tends to be), the movie follows a young couple, Jordan White (Duval) and Amy Blue (McGowan), who pick up a smoldering, vaguely-threatening hitchiker, Xavier Red (Schaech). Per the official plot synopsis, "When Xavier inadvertently kills a convenience store clerk, they are forced to go on the run, traversing a bizarre and ultra-violent America. Somehow, every random thug, drive-thru operator, and neo-Nazi they encounter seem to recognize Amy as a past fling or alter ego, adding to the already explosive sexual tension brimming among the renegade trio."

In addition to McGowan, Duval, and Schaech, the cast of The Doom Generation includes such notable talents as Parker Posey (Lost in Space), Cress Williams (Black Lightning), Nicky Katt (Dazed and Confused), Amanda Bearse (Married... with Children), stand-up comedian Margaret Cho, Jane's Addiction singer Perry Farrell, and the infamous so-called "Hollywood Madam," Heidi Fleiss.

Araki has been working mostly in television as of late, directing episodes of such shows as American Gigolo and Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. He also directed all ten episodes of, and wrote the story for, the 2019 Starz series Now Apocalypse.

According to IndieWire, the restored The Doom Generation will have its New York premiere on April 6 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, where it will screen as part of the NewFest series “Queering the Canon: Totally Radical.” A Q&A with Araki will follow. The movie will then open on April 7 at Manhattan's IFC Center, with introducing the picture. That same date, it will open at the Alamo Drafthouse in Los Angeles and the Music Box in Chicago before expanding to other markets around the United States.

You can watch the trailer for the restoration below.