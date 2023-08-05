Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The Dragon Prince Season 5

The Dragon Prince Season 5 bounced back from the lows of last season but still struggled with a lot of the same issues. The cast is scattered across Xadia, their individual stories are not progressing at the same pace, and the exact trajectory of the main plot feels uncertain (and not in a good way). The Dragon Prince is attempting to do more than it has time for, trying to squeeze fun side adventures, character development for too many characters, and progression of the main story into nine half-hour episodes. And the ultimate result is underwhelming.

Like Season 4, Season 5 of 'The Dragon Prince' Feels Incomplete

From the get-go, it’s unclear what exactly the end goal of The Dragon Prince Season 5 is. It picks up roughly where Season 4 left off, focusing on Callum (Jack DeSena), Rayla (Paula Burrows), and Ezran’s (Sasha Rojen) efforts to find the prison of the Startouch Elf Aaravos (Erik Dellums). Last season used this quest to frame itself around the journey to find the Archdragon of Earth, Rex Igneous (Ben Cotton). But Season 5 opens with Ezran beseeching the Archdragon of the Ocean, Domina Profundis (Jennifer Hale), for help, forgoing the hunt for the Archdragons as a central driver of the main story. The next three episodes instead focus primarily on Callum and Rayla’s quest to figure out how to kill Aaravos, with Ezran only rejoining them at the end of Episode 4, “The Great Bookery.” That’s a third of the season, but there’s no payoff for this side quest. Ezran convinces Callum and Rayla that they should just keep Aaravos imprisoned instead of killing him, so the information learned about the “Nova Blade” has no impact on this season’s story.

In a similar vein, one of the other major plotlines is Claudia (Racquel Belmonte), Terry (Benjamin Callins), and Viren’s (Jason Simpson) journey to reach Aaravos’ prison. Throughout this journey, Viren is unconscious after using dark magic in the Season 4 finale. While unconscious, Viren begins to have visions about his past which cause him to question his resolve, fearing that Claudia will follow in his footsteps and die like he did. In the Season 5 finale, Viren decides he won’t perform the dark ritual required to make his resurrection permanent, but there’s no time spent on the fallout of this decision. We don’t see him die, and we don’t see Claudia or Terry’s reaction. Given that Claudia failed to free Aaravos, it’s almost certain that Viren will die early next season, but given that the build-up to his decision forms the bulk of this group's story this season, it’s weird that that’s left to be resolved down the line. Alternatively, it implies that they'll find another way to save Viren next season, which would undermine his journey in this one. Neither option is great, and the ambiguity of the ending sours one of the stronger arcs of Season 5.

And then there's the Sunfire Elf plotline, which barely progresses at all. The season ends with the characters almost exactly where they began. Yes, Prince Karim (Luc Roderique) has the Sun Seed and an army of loyalists, but the bulk of the action in the arc is ultimately irrelevant — Karim's efforts to steal the Sun Seed fail, but General Miyana (Cecilly Day) brings it to him anyway. And Miyana barely factors into the story before she showed up with the Sun Seed and army, meaning Karim’s schemes with Pharos (Deven Mack) and Kim’dael (Laara Sadiq) to steal the seed wasted time that could've been spent fleshing out other storylines without impacting the story at all. And that’s not even mentioning that the Dragon Queen Zubeia (Nicole Oliver) was infected with dark magic in Episode 4. The infection feels like a setup for a climactic finale, but only comes up in the season’s final moments as a new character appears and heals her in a rather egregious Deus ex Machina.

The Storylines in 'The Dragon Prince' Season 5 Don’t Fit Together

But the biggest problem is how all these stories intersect — or rather, the ways they don’t. Most of these stories have nothing to do with one another, and those that do intersect don’t affect each other in any meaningful way. Callum and Rayla visit the Sunfire Elves early in their story, but the visit adds nothing to the Sunfire Elf storyline other than temporarily removing Amaya (Sheila Ferguson) from the camp. But Amaya's absence barely contributes to the Sunfire Elf plot anyway because it focuses primarily on Karim during the middle of the season, who isn’t at the camp either. And then there are the parallel stories of the two groups hunting for Aaravos’ prison, neither of which cross paths until the very end of the season even though they’re heading to the same place. For all its faults, at least Season 4 had these groups cross paths on the way to Rex Igneous’ lair, allowing Claudia's burgeoning villainy to rear its head and progress her dynamic with Callum as their magic takes them in opposite directions.

Additionally, it is very unclear how the Sunfire Elves connect to the Aaravos plotline. Queen Janai (Rena Anakwe) is having nightmares about her sister Khessa’s (Brenda Crichlow) death at the hands of Aaravos, but how they’re connected is still a mystery. That’s a problem when we’re two seasons into the "Mystery of Aaravos" storyline. The Sunfire Elves are consuming a lot of the show’s runtime, but their story moves too slowly and isn’t compelling enough on its own to justify its existence without any idea of how it will ultimately fit into the narrative.

Even within individual episodes, the show struggles to make everything fit. Claudia and Terry spend most of the season traveling through the same forested area, with the biggest development being the raft that Terry builds so that Claudia will allow herself to rest. There’s some tension between the two as Claudia continues to double down on using Dark Magic, but it’s nothing that the previous season hasn’t already covered. And yet the show checks in on them in most episodes, spending precious minutes of the show’s half-hour runtime doing nothing.

More Episodes Would Fix the 'Mystery of Aaravos' Arc

There are a few things that could fix this. The show could cut back on characters, letting some fade from the forefront to make room for those who are most important to the main story. For example, Viren died in the Season 3 finale but is still around taking up time that could’ve been better spent focusing on Claudia’s arc. The show could also adjust how it structures its stories, compressing certain arcs into single episodes. If Claudia and Terry’s scenes were limited to an episode or two, they would feel less wasteful. Or if Karim’s blood-elf scheme was the main plot of a single episode, it would feel better placed and less dominant in the season.

But the biggest thing that could fix the issues with The Dragon Prince: Mystery of Aaravos so far would be to simply just give each season more episodes. The show is trying to do too much with the time it has, trying to follow in the footsteps of shows like Avatar: The Last Airbender when it doesn’t have the same amount of time as that show had for side adventures or for exploring its villains. If the show had more episodes, it could spend more time on its supporting characters, it could afford to have more diversions from the main plot like the trip to the Great Bookery or Viren’s dreams. It seems like this is what the show wants to do, but there simply isn’t time.

It's possible that, once the final two seasons of Mystery of Aaravos have been released, these problems will feel less pronounced. If the Sunfire Elves and Viren go on to have important and satisfying roles later in this story arc, this season could feel more satisfying and cohesive in retrospect. But in a vacuum, the way the season chose to structure itself is disappointing and underwhelming and leaves the audience trepidatious about the story to come rather than excited.

The Dragon Prince Seasons 1-5 are available on Netflix.