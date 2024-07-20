When Netflix broke into original animated content, one of their most promising shows was The Dragon Prince. Created by Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond, it focuses on the land of Xadia, divided between the elves and dragons of the East, who can connect with primal magic, and the human kingdoms of the West, who take magic from other creatures through Dark Magic. As tensions rise and war brews, two human princes and an elven assassin attempt to reunite the dragon queen with her missing child while dark forces manipulate things from the shadows.

The show has received much acclaim for its story, world, and, especially, the collection of colorful characters. Compared to Ehasz's most popular show, Avatar: The Last Airbender, the characters aren't quite as deep, but that doesn't make them forgettable or underdeveloped. On the contrary, the best characters in The Dragon Prince are still gripping thanks to their unique perspectives, fun personality traits, and personal struggles, allowing them to offer a unique perspective on the conflict.

10 Ezran

Voiced by Sasha Rojen

As the son of King Harrow (Luc Roderique) and Queen Sarai (Kazumi Evans), Ezran (Sasha Rojen) is the future of Katolis, the human kingdom that watches the border between humanity and the elven lands. At nine years old, however, he is more concerned with stealing jelly tarts and playing games. Ezran also has a hard time making human friends but finds that he has an easier time bonding with animals, whom he can mysteriously communicate with.

Ezran is the group's moral center and heart. Due to his young age and eternal optimism, Ezran believes the most in finding peace between humans and elves and is willing to put himself at risk to achieve peace. His ability to connect with animals allows him to form a special bond with the dragon prince, Azymondias (Jack DeSena), which acts as a strong physical representation of how peace between humans and the magical world can be achieved.

9 Zubeia

Voiced by Nicole Oliver

The wife of the Dragon King, Avizandum (Chris Metzen), Zubeia (Nicole Oliver), is now the sole ruler of Xadia following her mate's death at the hands of Dark Magic. She spent most of her time in a depressed state, mourning the loss of her mate and child until Azymondias returned to her at the end of Season 3. Zubeia works very closely with Ezran to ensure peace between Xadia and the human kingdoms, and when new evils threaten that peace, she takes an active role in assisting the humans where she can.

Though Zubeia hasn't had as long to make an impact as most other characters, the development she has received has been welcome. She fills the role of the wise and matronly dragon who can fill the heroes in on information from ages past, and her position as the Dragon Queen allows the heroes to talk with other powerful Archdragons who might otherwise ignore them. The presence of a big dragon who can blast enemies with lighting is pretty handy, making The Dragon Prince one of the best dragon-themed shows on television.

8 Bait

Voiced by Jack DeSena

In Xadia, glow toads are used by fishermen to lure deep sea leviathans to the surface since the giant sea creatures find them delicious. As such, when King Harrow gifted Ezran with a baby glow toad, they named him Bait (Jack DeSena). Despite his ironic nickname, Bait has nothing but love for his humans and does everything he can to help them in exchange for belly rubs and jelly tarts.

The Dragon Prince has quite a few pet sidekick characters, but Bait is easily the best, thanks to how much personality he has without any dialogue. He's usually depicted as a grump with a perpetual frown but is actually very affectionate, which is a good way to show younger audiences that, sometimes, when people look grumpy, that doesn't mean they are grumpy on the inside. In battle, Bait can also illuminate himself to momentarily blind opponents, allowing others to get away or perform surprise attacks.

7 Amaya

Voiced by Sheila Ferguson

The younger sister to Queen Sarai, Amaya (Sheila Ferguson), defied the odds and rose to the rank of General of Katolis despite her deafness. She used her position to completely reform Katolis' military until it was the strongest of all the five kingdoms. Amaya spends most of her time monitoring the border for incursions by Sunfire Elves, but following the death of King Harrow, she sends her tracker, Corvis (Omari Newton), to find the missing princes.

Amaya continues the legacy of Avatar's Toph Beifong as a disabled female character who rises to be a terrific fighter despite her barriers. She approaches every issue with a "can do" attitude, refusing to back down until all other plans have been exhausted, fighting to the bitter end to save even one soldier under her command. Later seasons also see Amaya enter a relationship with the new queen of the Sunfire Elves, Janai (Rena Anakwe). Their union doesn't come without some hurdles but stands as yet another symbol of unity and reconciliation, triumphing over bloody traditions and blind hatred.

6 Claudia

Voiced by Racquel Belmonte

The daughter of Lord Viren (Jason Simpson), Claudia (Racquel Belmonte) was hurt when her parents separated but stayed with her father and brother, Soren (Jesse Inocalla). To ensure that her family would never be torn apart again, Claudia followed Viren's footsteps and practiced Dark Magic as she aged. Now an accomplished mage, Claudia willingly goes through with any command Viren gives, internally justifying how and why her father would consider such an act.

Claudia is among the most layered characters in The Dragon Prince. On the surface, she usually appears as a bubbly and quirky girl who loves to laugh at the silliest thing or throw herself at whatever cute creature she sees. However, Claudia can quickly become a beacon of hatred and fury, especially when facing elves or dragons. She has fully embraced Viren's humanity-first attitude and will not hesitate to unleash all her dark spells to make the magical species feel as helpless as humans do without magic.

5 Soren

Voiced by Jesse Inocalla

The eldest child of Viren, Soren, wasn't drawn to Dark Magic like Claudia; instead, he took an interest in pushing himself physically, becoming an accomplished soldier and a Crown Guard to King Harrow. Though he idolized his father in his youth, Soren gradually saw a darker side to him following the king's assassination and was eventually forced to make a hard choice between his morals and his family.

Soren has one of The Dragon Prince's strongest arcs, changing from the stereotypical jock to a true knight. While he usually likes to solve his problems in a direct and often physical manner, Soren shows an aptitude for leadership and coordination, especially in Season 3, when he motivates the allies of the dragon prince to stand against Viren with an off-the-cuff speech. His strong moral code also allows him to make friends and empathize with dragons once he moves past his prejudices.

4 Aaravos

Played by Erik Todd Dellums

Also known as the Fallen Star, Aaravos (Erik Todd Dellums) is an ancient Startouched Elf with mastery over all sources of magic. For unknown reasons, he enjoyed causing trouble and stirring chaos in the world until he was captured and sealed in a magical prison by an alliance of Archdragons, elves, and humans. Centuries later, Viren makes contact with Aaravos, and the two form a partnership to help them achieve their desires.

Aaravos is easily the most mysterious and captivating character on The Dragon Prince thanks in large part to Dellums' fantastic delivery. He speaks every word in a soft, almost seductive tone that leaves you hanging and hints at the tremendous power that he will unleash once he is freed. Aaravos also has a playful side to him, which can manifest through the sadistic pleasure he gets when torturing or tormenting his enemies or injecting some light teasing into a casual conversation with Viren.

3 Rayla

Voiced by Paula Burrows

A Moonshadow Elf descended from two Dragonguards accused of abandoning their post, Rayla (Paula Burrows) has devoted herself to the teachings of an assassin, hoping to overcome the shame of her family name. However, she finds that she's unable to kill, placing the rest of her assassins in jeopardy when they sneak into Katolis to kill King Harrow and Prince Ezran in retribution for the death of the dragon king and prince. When the egg of the dragon prince is found alive, Rayla jumps at the chance to solve this conflict peacefully and risks betraying her people to escort it back to Zubeia.

Rayla starts as the most flawed member of the team, struggling between her moral code and her obsession with overcoming both her own and her parent's failures. This can lead to her making rash decisions or occasionally making quick judgments of others, but it also means that when Rayla sets her mind to something, she sticks with it until the end. Time and time again, Rayla proves to be one of the most selfless heroes in The Dragon Prince, willing to give up her life without hesitation if it means peace can be achieved.

2 Callum

Voiced by Jack DeSena

As Ezran's half-brother and the king's stepson, Callum (Jack DeSena) always felt like he didn't belong in the royal palace. He could never succeed at being the ideal prince, instead making a fool of himself with sword fighting and horseback riding and finding more success with drawing. Things change when he acquires a Primal Stone that allows him to practice Sky Magic, setting Callum on a path to become the first known human mage not reliant on Dark Magic.

Callum's story is the typical hero's journey of self-discovery and confidence building, and his interest in magic allows audiences to visualize as he makes each great milestone. At his core, Callum is a kind, compassionate person who will do anything from listening to his friend's problems to performing silly dances if it means making his loved ones feel better. Though his desire to learn magic is noble, the further he goes in his pursuits, the more he is at risk of falling into the temptation of Dark Magic.

1 Viren

Voiced by Jason Simpson

An old friend of King Harrow from humble origins, Lord Viren rises to the position of High Mage of Katolis when Harrow ascends the throne. Wielding the legendary Staff of Ziard (Brian Drummond), Viren uses his considerable knowledge of Dark Magic to better his kingdom and humanity as a whole. However, beneath his noble intentions lies an endless desire for more power, both political and magical, leading him to make harsh but practical choices that take him down a dark path.

Viren is by far one of the most complex villains in any recent animated children's show. Even when he is doing or suggesting something truly despicable, viewers understand the circumstances that have brought him to that choice and sometimes even half-agree with his reasons, if not his methods. Simpson's voicework is also phenomenal: he captures the full range of Viren's villainy, such as the civil and charismatic diplomat, the cold, ruthless dictator, and the horrified and remorseful atoner looking for forgiveness.

