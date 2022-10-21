It’s hard to believe how long it’s been since new episodes of The Dragon Prince were last released. Prepare to gasp…it was November 2019! Despite the lengthy wait, it’s been time well spent for all involved in the show’s production, but a bit more on that later. Firstly, just a quick refresher on who made the series, what it’s about, and where we last left all these characters. The Dragon Prince was co-created by Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond. Ehasz has been involved in animation for a long time, being the head writer on Avatar: The Last Airbender, as well as a writer and story editor on Futurama. Richmond, however, comes to TV from the gaming industry, having most famously worked on the Uncharted series.

The series ultimately follows half-brothers and human princes, Callum and Ezran, and an elven assassin named Rayla, who unexpectedly join forces to protect the infant dragon prince, Zym. In their travels to reunite Zym with his mother, they find themselves at the center of the 1000-year conflict between the human kingdoms and the magical creatures of their realm, Xadia. The third season ended with our main trio achieving their goal of returning Zym, while also bringing an end to long-lasting feuds between some of the kingdoms. Now, we’re finally super close to finding out what happens next in the series when Season 4 releases in November!

When and Where Is The Dragon Prince Season 4 Coming Out?

Following its lengthy three-year hiatus, The Dragon Prince Season 4 is set to premiere on Netflix on Friday, November 3, 2022. Being a Netflix exclusive, if you want to re-watch the show before it returns, or catch up before the new season drops, Seasons 1-3 are available to stream here too.

Watch the Trailer For The Dragon Prince Season 4

After months of teasers, the first official trailer for Season 4 is finally here, and it shows us just how much has changed in Xadia since we last visited! We now know that it’s been two years since the climactic battle that saw humans, elves, and dragons unite forces to defeat Viren’s army. These new allies have been working hard towards maintaining the new harmony between their kingdoms, but trouble is brewing once again. Season 4 looks like it will be a dramatic and action-packed affair for all our favorite characters in Xadia, especially now with a bigger focus on the mysterious Aaravos.

Who’s In the Cast of The Dragon Prince?

Between all the different kingdoms of Xadia, The Dragon Prince has built up a massive ensemble of characters during its first three seasons, with many, if not all, set to appear in Season 4. To match, there’s also a massive cast of incredible voice actors that bring these characters to life.

The main cast includes Jack De Sena as Callum, Paula Burrows as Rayla, Sasha Rojen as Ezran, Jason Simpson as Viren, Racquel Belmonte as Claudia, Jesse Inocalla as Soren, and Erik Todd Dellums as Aaravos.

The Dragon Prince’s 7-Season Plan

Though Season 4’s release is on the horizon, fans of The Dragon Prince can rest even happier knowing there will be a lot more episodes following it! For those that don’t know, in July 2020, Netflix announced the amazing news that it had renewed the series not just for Season 4, but for Seasons 5, 6, and 7 as well. This would allow the creators to pursue all the storylines they mapped out in their ambitious fantasy saga.

For the time being though, Season 4 appears to be a significant step forward in this story as it has been subtitled "The Mystery of Aaravos". Aaravos is an ancient Startouch Elf trapped within a magic mirror who has been influencing the actions of the series antagonist, Viren. Season 4 will likely expand on the character’s unknown backstory and his plans for Xadia. Additionally, Season 4 has also been labeled as Book 4: Earth. This follows in the trend of previous seasons being named after "primal sources" in the show, specifically Moon, Sky, and Sun.

How Many Episodes Will The Dragon Prince Season 4 Have?

The Dragon Prince Season 4 will have nine episodes in total, each likely running from about 24 to 33 minutes. The previous three seasons have followed the same pattern, so we can assume it will continue in the same way. The titles of Season 4’s episodes have also been revealed. Read on for the full episode list:

Episode 1: "Rebirthday"

Episode 2: "Fallen Stars"

Episode 3: "Breathtaking"

Episode 4: "Through the Looking Glass"

Episode 5: "The Great Gates"

Episode 6: "The Drakewood"

Episode 7: "Beneath the Surface"

Episode 8: "Rex Igneous"

Episode 9: "Escape from Umber Tor"

So, What’s the Story of The Dragon Prince Season 4?

Image via Netflix

Jumping off from what’s in the trailer, as King of Katolis, Ezran’s reign is proving to be incredibly successful as the elves and dragons have remained allies with humans. This new season will surely continue to focus on this storyline as no doubt, Aaravos’s expanded presence will make him a dangerous magical force to reckon with. Everyone will need to rally together again to stop him.

Callum is down in the dumps because Rayla left following the battle, however, she’s now back with some intriguing new gear and abilities. These two are a fan-favorite couple, so it will be very interesting to see what brings them back together after years apart and if the rift in their relationship can be mended. There’s also the matter of Viren, Claudia, and Soren, AKA a family divided. Claudia has resurrected her father Viren, but the spell will only work for 30 days, prompting them to go find Aaravos for help. Soren, on the other hand, has redeemed himself by betraying his family and refusing to help in their despicable schemes. He may still be a member of the Crownguard, working to protect Ezran.

All in all, Season 4 will clearly have a lot of exciting storylines going on, as well as some compelling setups for the show’s intriguingly mapped-out future.