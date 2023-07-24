Following an extended hiatus after its climatic third season back in 2019, The Dragon Prince finally returned to our screens with Season 4 in November 2022. This most recent season of the hit animated fantasy series significantly began the show’s second story era dubbed the ‘Mystery of Aaravos’, where many new storylines and settings were introduced. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait any longer to revisit Xadia again because The Dragon Prince Season 5 just got a surprise early release.

The Dragon Prince Season 5 was released on Netflix on July 22, 2023, originally scheduled to debut on July 27. The season has been subtitled "Ocean", continuing the trend with previous seasons also being subtitled after the magical primal sources found in Xadia. In case you haven't had a chance to catch Season 5 yet, it’s worth refreshing your memory on where we last left our main group of adventurers and villains, and who voices them! Keep reading below for a handy cast and character guide for the show’s fifth season.

Jack DeSena as Callum (plus Bait and Zym)

Image via Netflix

Callum is the prince of the Kingdom of Katolis and Ezran’s half-brother. Possessing a deep passion for magic, he became the first human in Xadia to wield primal magic from the sky and moon. Callum, Ezran, and Rayla (whom Callum recently began dating) were key figures in ending the conflict between humans and dragons. They helped protect Zym, the titular dragon prince, from enemy forces after he was born. In Season 4, thanks to his magical abilities, Callum officially became the High Mage of Katolis. He then embarked on a journey alongside Ezran and Rayla to meet Rex Igneous, the Earth Archdragon, and learn where the mysterious Startouch Elf Aaravos was imprisoned.

In the world of animation, Callum's voice, Jack DeSena, is best known as the voice of Sokka in the iconic series, Avatar: The Last Airbender. In live-action productions, he has starred in the web series Dorm Life (where he also served as a writer) and Nickelodeon’s 100 Things to Do Before High School. DeSena also provides vocalizations for two non-speaking characters, Bait and Zym. Bait is Callum and Ezran’s pet Glow Toad who accompanies them on their adventures across Xadia. He can change colors depending on his emotions. Also, as mentioned, Zym (AKA Prince Azymondias) is a young sky dragon who is destined to become the next dragon king.

Paula Burrows as Rayla

Image via Netflix

Rayla is a Moonshadow Elf, who was trained to become an assassin from a young age. Despite her deadly skills, she is a caring soul who ultimately changes her ways after meeting Callum and Ezran, helping them protect Zym as they bring him back home. She has great chemistry with Callum, but their relationship was in a rough place at the beginning of Season 4. Rayla went off the grid for two years looking for proof of Viren’s death, a daunting solo mission that alienated her closest friends. During Season 4, we saw the trio resolve their issues and strengthen their bond, leading to Rayla and Callum officially becoming a couple.

Portraying Rayla was Paula Burrows' first major role, but she has since had guest roles on other shows like The Good Doctor, Resident Alien, and Charmed.

Sasha Rojen as Ezran

Image via Netflix

Ezran is Callum’s younger half-brother, who became the King of Katolis following the death of his father, King Harrow. Despite his young age, Ezran has proved himself to be a very influential leader during his short time on the throne. Thanks to his involvement in protecting Zym, his actions have led to greater relations between humans and the magical citizens of Xadia. Apart from his royal duties, Ezran also has telepathic abilities that allow him to speak with and understand animals. During Season 4, Ezran continued to fight for peace between all in Xadia as he joined Callum and Rayla to find Aaravos’ prison and prevent a new conflict in his recently unified kingdom.

Portraying Ezran is Sasha Rojen’s first major television role. She has recently appeared in the TV movie, Highway to Heaven, and guest starred in an episode of Nancy Drew.

Erik Todd Dellums as Aaravos

Image via Netflix

Aaravos is an ancient Startouch Elf who has mastered every kind of primal and dark magic in Xadia. Three centuries prior to the start of the series, he was imprisoned by the Archdragons and Elves for deliberately creating major conflicts between humans and magical creatures. He would be forgotten over time until Viren discovered an enchanted mirror which allowed him to speak to Aaravos. Though unsure of his true identity and history, Viren mistakenly trusted his advice, eventually becoming Aaravos’s puppet to begin a new large-scale war in Xadia. In Season 4, Aaravos remains imprisoned, however, he knows that our main heroes and villains are all attempting to locate him.

Erik Todd Dellums has recently lent his voice to multiple characters in the videogame Star Wars: The Old Republic and its follow-up story expansions. He has also previously worked on Fallout 3 and League of Legends.

Jason Simpson as Viren

Image via Netflix

Viren was King Harrow’s closest advisor and friend, as well as the High Mage of Katolis before Callum. Influenced by dark magic, he sought to find a way for humans to rule over all in Xadia. This villainous path resulted in him becoming manipulated by the mysterious imprisoned Elf Aaravos, who led Viren to start a war against magical creatures. During the climactic battle at the end of Season 3, Viren was ultimately killed by Rayla as his forces were defeated. However, in Season 4, he was temporarily resurrected by his daughter Claudia, who also practices dark magic. Her spell only lasts for thirty days though, leading Viren to desperately search for Aaravos, who he believes could make his resurrection permanent.

Jason Simpson has recently had a recurring role on the TV series Charmed. He has also guest starred in shows like Lucifer, The Magicians, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Racquel Belmonte as Claudia

Image via Netflix

Claudia is Viren’s daughter who also possesses the ability to use dark magic. Despite her father’s actions, Claudia remains loyal to him. This has led to significant rifts between her and her close friends in Katolis like Callum and Ezran, and also with her older brother, Soren, as they fought on opposing sides in the war for Xadia. In Season 4, Claudia begins dating an Earthblood Elf named Terry who is committed to helping her find Aaravos’s prison alongside her resurrected father.

In addition to The Dragon Prince, Racquel Belmonte currently lends her voice to the animated series Monster Loving Maniacs. She has also voiced characters in TV shows such as Lego Chima and Lego Elves.

Jesse Inocalla as Soren

Soren is Viren’s eldest child and Claudia’s older brother. He was a member of the Katolian Crownguard and at first stood by his father as he prepared to take over the kingdom and go to war against magical creatures. However, seeing how despicable his father truly was, Soren abandoned them and pledged his loyalty to King Ezran. Under Ezran’s reign, Soren became the head of the new Crownguard and serves on the Katolian High Council. During Season 4, Soren traveled through Xadia with Ezran, Callum, and Rayla to help them find Aaravos’s prison before Viren and Claudia.

Jesse Inocalla has recently worked on many English dubs of Japanese TV animated shows and video games such as Tobot Galaxy Detectives, Genshin Impact, and Eternal Return: Black Survival.

General Amaya

Image via Netflix

Amaya is Callum and Ezran’s maternal aunt. She is the commander of the Standing Batallion, a Katolian army that defends the border between the human and magical kingdoms in Xadia. Being deaf, Amaya communicates in sign language to her troops, which is ultimately translated by her close friend and lieutenant Gren. In Season 3, as Ezran pushed for peace between all people of Xadia, Amaya formed an alliance with the Sunfire Elves, so they could fight together against Viren’s forces. This led to her meeting Janai, Queen of the Sunfire Elves, who she later got engaged to in Season 4. They now work together at a refugee camp for Sunfire Elves who lost their homes in the war.

Rena Anakwe as Queen Janai

Image via Netflix

Rena Anakwe voices Queen Janai, which was her breakout series role. First introduced in Season 3, Janai is a Sunfire Elf warrior. Like Amaya, she led a group of troops to defend the border between Xadia’s human and magical kingdoms. In the run-up to the war against Viren’s army, her sister Khessa was killed by Aaravos, leading to her becoming the new Queen of the Sunfire Elves. This traumatic event pushed Janai to forge a truce with humans along the border, specifically, Amaya, who she would fight alongside and quickly grow closer to. In Season 4, she became engaged to Amaya while working with her in the Sunfire Elf refugee camp.

Apart from these actors, other cast members featured in The Dragon Prince Season 5 include Omari Newton as Corvus, Adrian Petriw as Commander Gren, Benjamin Callins as Terry, and Nicole Oliver as Queen Zubeia. The season is now streaming on Netflix.