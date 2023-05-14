The Dragon Prince has quickly become one of Netflix’s premiere shows. The animated series was co-created by Aaron Ehasz (Avatar: The Last Airbender) and Justin Richmond (Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception) and followed two princes and an Elf assassin as they fight to bring peace across a mystical land.

The world of Xadia is full of elves, dragons, and humans. Humanity's thirst for power has led to an all-out war with so many beings trying to live together in harmony. Now that the Startouch Elf, Aaravos, is free from prison, the nations must unite to stop him. Season 4 was titled The Mystery of Aaravos, and the upcoming season will continue that storyline. As this arc reaches its next phase, let’s look forward to what’s to come. Here’s everything we know about The Dragon Prince Season 5.

Image via Netflix

Related: The Dragon Prince’ Season 4’s Controversial Time Jump Actually Works

Previously on The Dragon Prince

The animated series follows princes Callum and Ezran, and an elven assassin named Rayla, as they unexpectedly join forces to protect the baby dragon prince, Zym. In their travels to reunite Zym with his mother, they find themselves at the center of the 1000-year conflict between the human kingdoms and the magical creatures of their realm, Xadia. The third season ended with our central trio achieving their goal of returning Zym while ending long-lasting feuds between some of the kingdoms.

As the series progresses, Ezran becomes king, while Callum masters the art of magic. The trio (plus Bait) continue fighting for peace, but Viren, a former high council member, plots to take the throne. As we reach Season 4, Viren is defeated, and everything seems like it will end happily ever after. Unfortunately, we get a short time skip and learn that Viren’s daughter, Claudia, has brought him back to life under the command of Aaravos, an evil Startouch Elf.

Season 4 of The Dragon Prince marks the start of a new chapter in the story, The Mystery of Aaravos is about establishing the new status quo as our characters have moved on since the conclusion of Season 3. Rayla, Callum, Ezran, Zym, and Soren must settle their differences and once again save the world from the wrath of Aaravos.

While no official release date has been announced, we know that The Dragon Prince Season 5 is set to premiere on Netflix this summer. With Season 4 season arriving on Netflix last November, this marks one of the fastest turnarounds in the show’s history. For those who didn’t know, there was a three-year hiatus between seasons three and four of The Dragon Prince, with the pandemic likely being a significant factor. If you are watching to experience the series for the first time or simply want a refresher on the events of previous seasons, you can watch The Dragon Prince by clicking the button below.

Watch on Netflix

Is There a Trailer for The Dragon Prince Season 5?

Currently, there is no trailer for The Dragon Prince Season 5. With the series set to premiere in Summer 2023, a trailer will likely drop very soon. Stay tuned to Collider as we await our first look at the new season.

Who is Behind The Dragon Prince Season 5?

The Dragon Prince was written and created by Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond. Villads Spangsberg, George Samilski, Lih Liau, Giancarlo Volpe, and Meruan Salim have directed numerous episodes. At the same time, Joe Corcoran, Eugene Ramos, Michals Schick, Paige VanTassell, Devon Giehl, Iain Hendry, and Neil Mukhopadhyay wrote many scripts.

In July 2020, Netflix announced that it had renewed the series not just for seasons four and five but all the way to Season 7, allowing the creators to fully map out their story and bring a conclusion to this incredible saga. This would allow the creators to pursue all the storylines they mapped out in their ambitious fantasy saga.

Related: Unanswered Questions We Have After ‘The Dragon Prince: The Mysteries of Aaravos’ Season 4

Who Are the Cast of The Dragon Prince?

The Dragon Prince has one of the most extensive casts of characters you’d ever see in an animated show. The world spans multiple kingdoms; thus, the number of people (or dragons) we meet is ever-growing. That said, here is the main cast of The Dragon Prince Season 5.

Jack De Sena as Callum, Paula Burrows as Rayla, Sasha Rojen as Ezran, Jason Simpson as Viren, Racquel Belmonte as Claudia, Jesse Inocalla as Soren, Omari Newton as Corvus, Rena Anakwe as Janai, Adrian Petriw as Commander Gren, Benjamin Callins as Terry, Nicole Oliver as Queen Zubeia, and Erik Todd Dellums as Aaravos.

Shows Like The Dragon Prince You Can Watch Right Now

The Dragon Prince is a fantasy adventure that the entire family can enjoy. It deals with war but strikes the right balance so viewers can enjoy it. If you love The Dragon Prince, here are more shows for you. Here are three more shows about finding balance.

Avatar: The Last Airbender - Long ago, the four nations (Water, Earth, Fire, and Air) lived together in harmony, but that quickly changed after the Fire Nation attacked. Soon after, the world was in chaos, and its only hope was the 12-year-old Avatar named Aang. Avatar: The Last Airbender is a fantasy epic unlike any other. The series follows Aang as he grows into the hero the worlds (both physical and spiritual) need him to be.

Watch on Netflix

The Legend of Korra - Set nearly 80 years after the events of Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Legend of Korra follows the new Avatar in an era of peace. While things might seem easy, Korra has to master Airbending and fight to keep the peace Aang and his friends worked so hard to achieve. Korra’s journey is vastly different from her predecessor. While Aang’s story was a grand adventure, Korra’s is a much more personal one about a teenager having to deal with the predecessor of society's expectations.

Watch on Netflix

Arcane - Set in Utopian Piltover and the oppressed underground of Zaun, the story follows the origins of two iconic League Of Legends champions and the power that will tear them apart—the delicate balance between the wealthy city of Piltover and the seedy underbelly of Zaun. The characters and world-building are second to none, and its steampunk aesthetic makes it a visual wonder. Arcane is a short series, but it leaves a massive impact.

Watch on Netflix