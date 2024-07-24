The Big Picture The Dragon Prince Season 5 explores tensions as the heroes search for Aaravos' prison while subplots unravel.

Viren's rejects the option to use Dark Magic again from Aaravos and instead chooses death.

Janai reveals that only the ruler of the Sunfire Elves can free Kim'dael from her service. Karim's girlfriend, Miyana, presents Karim with both the Sun Seed and an army.

Created by Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond, The Dragon Prince is right around the corner, and it takes place in the magical land of Xadia, which is divided in two: the lands of the elves and dragons to the east, who can naturally connect to one of six primal sources of magic, and the five human kingdoms to the west, who must steal magic from living creatures to practice it. As war brews between the two nations, an elven assassin and two human princes race against the clock to try and bring peace by returning the titular dragon prince to his mother.

Though peace was achieved in Season 3, new tensions were stirred in Season 4 as the mysterious Startouch Elf, Aaravos (Erik Todd Dellums), makes plans to free himself from his prison and return to cause havoc in the world. In Season 5, the race is on as the heroes try to find Aaravos' prison and keep him contained, while some smaller subplots explore how the world is trying to heal after two years of peace. Important discoveries are made, new characters are introduced, and existing characters are pushed to new limits as they fight to maintain this tumultuous peace.

The Dragon Prince Two human princes forge an unlikely bond with the elfin assassin sent to kill them, embarking on an epic quest to bring peace to their warring lands. Release Date September 14, 2018 Cast Paula Burrows , Jack De Sena , Sasha Rojen , Racquel Belmonte Main Genre Animation Seasons 5

The Search for Knowledge, Both Light and Dark

The royal siblings, King Ezran of Katolis (Sasha Rojen) and High Mage Prince Callum (Jack DeSena) begin the season on separate missions. Accompanied by his loyal guards, Soren (Jesse Inocalla), Corvis (Omari Newton), the dragon queen Zubeia (Nicole Oliver) and the dragon prince Azymondias (Jack DeSena), Ezran seeks an audience with the Archdragon of the ocean, Dominia Profundis (Jennifer Hale). After learning her half of the clue of Aaravos' prison, he beseeches the dragons of Xadia to help look for Aaravos' servants: the resurrected dark mage, Viren (Jason Simpson), his daughter, Claudia (Racquel Belmonte), and her boyfriend, the Earthblood Elf Terrestrius (Benjamin Callins). One ocean dragon does manage to attack Claudia and Terry as they transport a catatonic Viren — a side effect from using Dark Magic at the end of Season 4 — while following a map to Aaravos they collected from the Archdragon of the earth, Rex Igneous (Ben Cotton). Using Dark Magic, Claudia overpowers the dragon and nearly kills it, but is convinced to let it go by Terry, happy in the knowledge that she intimidated a dragon.

Meanwhile, back in the human kingdom of Katolis, Callum attempts to learn more about Aaravos, if there is a way to kill him, and how he might connect with the Ocean Arcanum, thus allowing him to use ocean magic alongside sky magic. His on and off again Moonshadow Elf girlfriend, Rayla (Paula Burrows), betrays his trust by stealing his key and sneaking into Viren's sealed laboratory to look for a way to free her parents from the magic coins Viren trapped them in. She finds the bow of her mentor, Runaan (Jonathan Holmes), and a coin containing Viren's mentor, Kpp'Ar (Greg Rogers), but doesn't tell Callum of her intention, even after he rescues her from imprisonment by Ezran's advisor, Opeli (Paula Burrows).

The two then travel to Xadia to try and find more information in the Great Bookery of the fallen Sunfire Elf city of Lux Aurea. They are joined by Callum's aunt Amaya (Sheila Ferguson), her translator, Commander Gren (Adrian Petriw), and the Sunfire Elf scholar, Kazi (Ashleica Edmond). In the Bookery, they learn two valuable bits of information. The first pertains to a magic sword called the Nova Blade, which can kill an immortal. The second are three Quazar Diamonds, which contain star magic. When Rayla tells Callum about her parents trapped in the soul coins, Callum says that the diamonds can be used to make them new bodies. The items are held at the Star Scraper, a tower located far to the north.

Unfortunately, the sun goes down, and the Bookery is attacked by animals corrupted by Dark Magic. Gren and Kazi escape on horseback, while the others are rescued by the timely arrival of Ezran's group on Zubeia. Amaya and Corvis get cut off but manage to hide from the animals, while one bites Zubeia as she and the others escape. She then deposits them at the dwelling of Archmage Akiyu (Julie Lemieux), who designed Aaravos' prison alongside a mysterious human mage called the Jailer. After some convincing, she reveals that Aaravos' prison can be found in the Sea of the Castout. However, Zubeia's wound festers thanks to Dark Magic. She tries to fly back to the heroes after a talk with the spirit of her mate, the Dragon King Avizandum (Chris Metzen), but collapses in a forest and is found by the Mushroom Mage (Anand Rajaram).

Beauty and Terror on the High Seas of 'The Dragon Prince'

Close

With Zubeia missing, the companions travel to the shady town of Scumport to hire a captain to sail them to the Sea of the Castout. They find a few old friends: the blind Captain Villads (Peter Kelamis), his seeing-eye parrot, Berto (Paula Burrows), and Nyx (Rhona Rees), a self-serving Skywing Elf. However, Ezran insists that the group steal three baby glow toads from pirate captain Finnegrin (Tariq Leslie), who intends to raise them as sea leviathan bait. Finnegrin pursues them in his ship, Sea Legs, and captures them. Realizing that Callum is a human mage, Finnegrin tortures him in the hopes that Callum will tell him a spell that can kill Dominia Profundis. Years ago, she destroyed Finnegrin's first boat after he unsuccessfully challenged her for control over the sea, and now feels like he can never be free until she is dead.

Callum is forced to use Dark Magic to free himself from his bindings when Finnegrin threatens to kill Rayla, but is unable to overpower Finnegrin's magic, which can freeze the blood in someone's veins. However, he connects to the Ocean Arcanum by giving up the illusion of control. Soren also convinces Finnegrin's bodyguard and manservant, Elmer (Dave Ward), to rebel against his abusive master, leading Elmer to throw the Tidebound Elf into the jaws of a sea leviathan.

Callum, Ezran, Rayla, and Soren then arrive at the location of Aaravos' prison, and thanks to Callum's new ocean spells, he casts a spell to allow himself and Ezran to breathe underwater. However, they run into Claudia, who uses Dark Magic to transform into a half-human, half-octopus form. When her attempt to convince the brothers to work with her fails, she attacks them. Fortunately, Rayla overcomes her fear of water and cuts off one of Claudia's tentacles. When her spell runs out, Claudia is forced to return to the surface in tears and missing her left leg, while Callum, Ezran, and Rayla retrieve Aaravos' prison, contained within a magic pearl.

Viren Journeys Through Darkness To Rediscover Light

Image via Netflix

While Claudia and Terry head towards the prison, Viren is sent on a deep, spiritual journey deep inside his mind. In previous seasons, the former High Mage of Katolis made hard, practical decisions for the betterment of humanity and his own family. However, when confronted by dream versions of Kpp'Ar and Viren's best friend, King Harrow (Luc Roderique), Viren grapples with the reality that he has always made choices that grant him more power. Now, he has pushed Soren away, and Claudia follows in his footsteps down a path of darkness and self-destruction. However, his younger, hopeful self reminds Viren that every step on the journey is a choice and that he has more control than he realizes.

Viren doesn't snap out of his catatonic state until Claudia descends beneath the waves. He is then approached by Aaravos, who tells Viren that they are on the final day of his temporary resurrection. To prevent him from dying a second time, he will need to perform an ancient and forbidden form of Dark Magic that requires the sacrifice of one's child. Fortunately, when Viren first met Aaravos, they performed a blood ritual to allow them to communicate through a caterpillar. It has since matured into a homunculus that contains Viren's blood and can serve as a substitute. And yet, Viren still refuses to kill it. He is done relying on Dark Magic and makes peace with his death, lying down to sleep under the stars for the last time.

Tensions Rise Towards an Elvish Civil War

While all that is going on, things are also heating up among the displaced Sunfire Elves. Prince Karim (Luc Roderique), exiled after challenging his sister, Queen Janai (Rena Anakwe), wanders the desert until he meets Pharos (Deven Mack), the former High Priest of Lux Aurea, who was last seen possessed by Aaravos when he corrupted the city and killed Janai and Karim's sister, Queen Khessa (Brenda Crichlow). The two travel to the lair of the blind Archdragon of the sun, Sol Regem (Adrian Hough), but the dragon is too depressed to care about the elves. Karim realizes that the only way to restore Sol Regem's faith is to restore his sight using the Sun Seed, a powerful object that collects the sun's energy and represents hope for a better future.

Karim awakens the immortal Bloodmoon Huntress, Kim'dael (Laara Sadiq), offering to free her from her servitude to the royal family if she gets the Sun Seed. She massacres her way through human and elven guards, but Queen Janai hides the Sun Seed with General Myana (Cecilly Day), so Kim'dael takes her as a hostage. At this time, Amaya returns from the Bookery, and though devastated to learn her future wife is missing, she refuses to trade her for the Sun Seed. Instead, she tracks down Karim and gives him a nasty cut across the eye. Janai also reveals that only the ruler of the Sunfire Elves can free Kim'dael from her service, forcing the Bloodmoon Huntress to release her and abandon Karim. He and Pharos retreat and are later met by Miyana, who is Karim's girlfriend. She presents Karim with both the Sun Seed and an army loyal to his traditionalist ideals compared to Janai's reformist practices. Speaking of Janai, she has another dream where she relives Aaravos' murder of Khessa. Only this time, she hears Aaravos explain the fate of their great-grandmother, Queen Aditi: he swallowed her.

