The fourth season of The Dragon Prince concluded on a high note, which only heightened excitement for the upcoming season. And now that the highly anticipated fifth season of the fantasy series will soon grace Netflix on July 27, Wonderstorm released the first trailer for Season 5 of the critically acclaimed show, showing the Katolis' heroes embarking on an ocean-wide adventure.

Following the release of first-look images and clips, which saw the popular series' heroes and villains on a dangerous trek, the trailer shows both groups racing against time, teasing a darker season with more peril ahead. Dubbed Book 5: Ocean, the nine-episode upcoming season will explore the "Mystery of Aaravos" story arc, with Terry and Claudia fighting to save Viren's life. Moreover, with the impending return of the Startouch Elves, Callum, Ezra, Soren, and Rayla must seek the assistance of their allies—both old and new—to prevent the approaching chaos.

What Fans Can Expect From Season 5?

Throughout The Dragon Prince's previous seasons, the protagonists have already gone through multiple dangerous voyages, and Season 5 is shaping up to be no different. In addition to the trailer, it was recently revealed in a clip titled "A Call for Aid" that the King of Katolis, Ezran, will activate an ancient beacon in order to enlist the assistance of a powerful ally. So with the trailer and the previously released clip showing the protagonists seeking help, fans of the animated show can expect nothing but a dangerous story arc awaiting them.

Image via Netflix

Considered to be one of Netflix's most successful animated shows with a large fanbase, The Dragon Prince instantly became a fan favorite since its debut in 2018, garnering positive reviews from audiences and critics alike. The show, which was co-created by Justin Richmond and Aaron Ehasz, has recently been renewed all the way through Season 7. So with Season 5 coming our way soon, the magical saga continues, with more story arcs to be explored in the future.

Season 5 of The Dragon Prince will feature the voices of Racquel Belmonte as Claudia, Benjamin Callins as Terry, Sasha Rojen as King Ezran, Nicole Oliver as Queen Zubeia, Jason Simpson as Viren, Jesse Inocalla as Soren, Paula Burrows as Rayla, Jack De Sena as Callum, Rena Anakwe as Janai, Omari Newton as Corvus, Erik Todd Dellums as Aaravos, and Adrian Petriw as Commander Gren.

All four seasons of The Dragon Prince are available to stream on Netflix. The fifth season, on the other hand, will hit the streaming platform on July 27. You can watch the trailer below.