The finale of The Dragon Prince Season 5 left us with some major loose threads.

The origins and significance of Sir Sparklepuff, who is supposedly Viren's child, need to be explored further for clarity.

The heroes must decide what to do with Aaravos' prison, whether to kill him or find a more secure hiding spot, which will have significant consequences for the story moving forward.

As always, The Dragon Prince's newest season leaves many questions to be tackled in the next installment. Season 5 of the animated Netflix fantasy series covered a lot of ground, concluding the race to find Aaravos (Erik Dellums) and letting the characters move closer to their ultimate goal, but that doesn't mean the story is over. In fact, the overall plot is just heating up as it heads into the sixth season.

The Dragon Prince is constantly expanding, exploring new parts of the world that provide plenty of stories, but it isn't afraid to play the long game, holding certain plot points for a while before finally bringing them to the center. With so many plot threads to continue, Season 6 is sure to be eventful. Let's take a look at some of the biggest unanswered questions we still have after The Dragon Prince Season 5 finale.

Did Viren Die at the End of 'The Dragon Prince' Season 5?

After his Season 4 resurrection, Viren (Jason Simpson) only had thirty days before his second chance in life expired. His daughter Claudia (Racquel Belmonte) pushed him to use his remaining days to find Aaravos and make his resurrection permanent. Season 5 ends on the thirtieth day, but the spell isn't extended. Aaravos tells Viren he must kill one of his children to save himself, which horrifies Viren, who chooses to reject the dark magic it would take and expresses his regret for how he lived his life. Aaravos tells Viren that he will not wake up in the morning without the sacrifice, and that night, Viren seems to accept his fate.

Yet the season ends with time for Viren to change his mind. Viren could still make the sacrifice and save himself. Additionally, Aaravos must be accounted for. The Startouch Elf is supposedly a manipulative genius, begging the question, is losing his pawn really part of Aaravos' plan? He could be lying, or perhaps Aaravos or someone else could make the kill for Viren. Certainly, Claudia wouldn't be on board for her father's death. Until the show depicts the next morning, Viren's fate is unclear. Yet this is likely to be the first question answered in the next season.

Is Sir Sparklepuff Really Viren's Child?

In his explanation of the sacrifice, Aaravos reveals that Viren has three children, Claudia, Soren (Jesse Inocalla), and Sir Sparklepuff, the unique creature meant to be the guide to Aaravos. Beginning life as a worm whispering Aaravos' words in Viren's ear, Sir Sparklepuff becomes a weird moth-type creature, yet now is supposedly the child of Viren and Aaravos. Yet this creature was seemingly alive before it attached itself to Viren. How the ancestry works of Startouch Elf-human hybrids is not explained, but if Sir Sparklepuff is the newest family member, there needs to be some recognition of that fact.

What Will the Heroes Do With Aaravos' Prison in 'The Dragon Prince' Season 6?

After finally finding Aaravos' prison, Ezran (Sasha Rojen), Callum (Jack De Sena), Rayla (Paula Burrows), Soren, and Zym have it in their possession. But, next, they must decide what to do with it. Callum already suggested killing Aaravos with a special weapon capable of ending his immortal life, which would require another quest to obtain. However, Ezran opposed the idea, refusing to kill even this ancient evil being. They cannot return his prison to its location as Claudia found it, yet the prison remaining hidden is necessary to keep the world safe. The heroes will have to decide to kill Aaravos for the greater good or find a new hiding spot more secure than the first.

Will Rayla Save Her Family?

At the end of Season 4 of The Dragon Prince, Rayla discovered that her parents and Runaan (Jonathan Holmes) are alive but trapped in cursed coins. Though she struggled with this knowledge in Season 5, she put the mission over her personal goals. Yet she and Callum discovered a way to put things right if they get the Quasar Diamonds. Rayla promised to save them when the world was no longer in danger, but is now the time for the rescue mission? With the most immediate disaster averted, Rayla will have to choose her priorities, though no one can blame her for wanting to save them.

What Will Claudia Do Next?

After failing to free Aaravos, Claudia's next step is uncertain. She will likely be as determined as ever to unleash the Startouch Elf on the world after losing a leg in the fight. And if Viren is truly dead, she might blame Callum, Ezran, Rayla, and even Soren, causing her to chase revenge. Claudia has become a powerful dark mage, despite Terry's (Benjamin Callins) misgivings, and even the doubts of her boyfriend have little hope of dissuading her from continuing to perform dark magic with increasingly more sinister motives. Whatever Claudia does next is sure to complicate things for the heroes.

Will Janai Confront Karim in 'The Dragon Prince' Season 6?

The Sunfire Elves faced their own hardship and have become a part of the main cast in the last two seasons. After the destruction of Lux Aurea and an attempted coup from the queen's brother Karim (Luc Roderique), it's time for them to find peace, yet that is unlikely. Despite being banished by Queen Janai (Rena Anakwe), Karim is not done causing problems. He attempted to steal the Sun Seed and ended up kidnapping Janai. Once Amaya rescued the queen, that should have been the end, but Karim's lover, Miyana (Cecilly Day), betrayed Janai, delivering Karim the Sun Seed along with an army of Sunfire Elves willing to follow him.

This division will play a large role in Season 6, but what Janai will do about it is less certain. Will she chase down the traitors and confront her brother? Or will she wait for them to fail in their mission to restore Lux Aurea and change their minds? Whatever next steps Janai takes will set the tone for the Sunfire Elf plot moving forward.

What Is the Significance of Janai's Dreams?

Janai is also having nightmares of Aaravos. Though he is still trapped, he has found magical means of communication before, so perhaps that's what it is. In these nightmares, they are fighting, and Janai is losing. Then, Aaravos confesses to swallowing her grandmother. The statement is not explained and honestly raises several questions of its own. But the nightmares about Aaravos imply that Janai will be a part of that plot, whether she is manipulated by him or a part of his destruction. Up to this point, her story has been largely separate from the Aaravos quest, but it seems that is about to change.

Who Is the Mushroom Mage? And Did He Save Zubeia?

The Dragon Queen Zubeia (Nicole Oliver) helps the heroes out on a number of occasions, but even she has limits. While rescuing them from the Great Bookery of Lux Aurea, Zubeia is injured. One of the creatures that transformed into a monster after the corruption of the Sun Orb bit her. Though the wound didn't affect her immediately, the infection is spreading, and even Zubeia cannot overcome it. Yet she tries to hold on for her son, which pays off. Just before the infection overtakes her, the mysterious Mushroom Mage (Anand Rajaram) appears, casting a spell on her injury. While Zubeia isn't shown to be miraculously healed, that is the implication. Season 6 will hopefully include more about the Mushroom Mage and show if the effects of the bite are all gone or if there are lasting dangers.

What Is Aaravos' Plan?

After renaming the series to include Aaravos in the title, the character has done very little. Though trapped, he threatened and taunted the heroes about his capabilities. The legends label him evil and powerful, yet he has done next to nothing to live up to his reputation. Everything indicates that Aaravos has a plan, manipulating the world even from his cage, but what is he trying to do? At some point, Aaravos has to prove just how terrible he is, or else he will become the most anti-climactic villain on TV.

The Dragon Prince Season 5 is now available to stream on Netflix.