Back when it first premiered in 2018, The Dragon Prince proved to be a surprise hit for Netflix. The fantasy animated series has since been picked up for five seasons, each serving to expand both the show's lore and fandom. The latest installment dropped not too long ago in July, having been given a surprise early release on Netflix. The quest for peace in Xadia continues, and right now it seems temporary. The show adopted the title The Dragon Prince: Mystery of Aaravos starting with Season 4, and there has been a mounting feeling of unease amongst the heroes since then. There has been a growing tension not only amongst the humans, elves, and dragons but within the team of our heroic youngsters as well. Season 6 will walk along the same storyline, however, this time, the stakes are much higher. In anticipation of all the exciting things that are likely to occur once this arc enters its next stage, here’s everything we know about The Dragon Prince Season 6.

The Story So Far on The Dragon Prince

In the Netflix animated series, the princes of Katolis, Callum and Ezran, team up with an elf assassin named Rayla to save a young dragon prince named Zym. They find themselves in the middle of a 1000-year-old battle between the human kingdoms and the magical creatures of their world, Xadia, while on their quest to reconcile Zym with his mother. Our heroes manage to return Zym to his mother and put an end to some of the kingdoms' protracted feuds as the third season came to a close. Ezran ascends to the throne as the story goes on, and Callum learns how to do magic. Viren, a former high council member, attempts to seize the throne while the trio (plus Bait) continues to battle for peace. After a lot of trials and efforts, Viren is eventually defeated, and a momentary peace ensues.

In Season 5, we see Viren has been resurrected by his daughter, Claudia, using dark magic that has been sourced from Aaravos, the most evil being in the history of Xadia. However, his resurrection is only temporary, and she needs to free Aaravos from his prison, believing he has the power to bring Viren back to life permanently. To do so, she has to find his mysterious prison, which has been a closely guarded secret for centuries. Claudia joins our team of heroes, Callum, Ezran, Rayla, Zym, and Soren to look for the hidden prison, who are themselves looking for a special artifact called the Novablade which can kill Aaravos. They do find the prison as well as the blade at the end of their quest, but a fight breaks out between Claudia and the rest of the team, as they oppose her plans of freeing Aaravos. Claudia is eventually defeated, however, tension remains high in the team as they try to figure out whether to leave Aaravos alive, or get rid of him for good.

There has been no news of the release date of the sixth season yet, but rest assured The Dragon Prince will return for Season 6 as it has been known for some time that the series will go on for seven seasons. However, the time can vary a lot, since The Dragon Prince went on a three-year hiatus between Seasons 3 and 4, while Season 5 arrived only seven months after 4, making it one of the fastest turnarounds in the show’s history. However, it might take some time for Season 6 to arrive due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Is There a Trailer for The Dragon Prince Season 6?

Since Season 5 only came out quite recently, there has not been enough time for Netflix to release a trailer. However, you can watch the official trailer for The Dragon Prince Season 5 right below, and find the entire series on Netflix for a quick refresher on everything that has happened in The Dragon Prince so far.

Who Are the Creators of The Dragon Prince Season 6?

The Dragon Prince was created by Justin Richmond and Aaron Ehasz, and they also wrote and directed a number of episodes. Several episodes have been directed by Villads Spangsberg, George Samilski, Lih Liau, Giancarlo Volpe, and Meruan Salim. The team also includes Joe Corcoran, Eugene Ramos, Michals Schick, Paige VanTassell, Devon Giehl, Iain Hendry, and Neil Mukhopadhyay who contributed to the screenplay.

Who's In the Cast of The Dragon Prince?

Aside from Jason Simpson, who plays Viren, we can expect most of the original cast members to return in The Dragon Prince Season 6. The list of the main cast and characters of The Dragon Prince includes Jack De Sena as Callum, Paula Burrows as Rayla, Sasha Rojen as Ezran, Racquel Belmonte as Claudia, Jesse Inocalla as Soren, Omari Newton as Corvus, Rena Anakwe as Janai, Adrian Petriw as Commander Gren, Benjamin Callins as Terry, Nicole Oliver as Queen Zubeia, and Erik Todd Dellums as Aaravos.

